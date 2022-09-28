The Razer Edge 5G is a new handheld Android gaming console with support for 5G

So, Verizon, Razer, and Qualcomm are all teaming up to launch a new Android gaming handheld next month. The Razer Edge 5G was teased today during Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, giving us our first glimpse at a new handheld gaming console set to be formally announced next month.

While not much is known about the console, Verizon did offer a few details about the upcoming device, sharing that it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform, which is designed for high-end performance. Furthermore, the unit will be running Android and will be able to connect to cellular internet while on the go, utilizing the wireless carrier’s 5G Ultra Wideband. While there isn’t much more to Verizon’s press release about the device, judging from the video shown off by George Koroneos, Verizon’s official Gadget Guy, it looks like the console will have plenty of physical controls, including triggers that look to have some kind of force feedback system.

BREAKING: @Verizon, @Razer and @Qualcomm are teaming up on the world's first 5G mobile gaming handheld—Razer Edge 5G! It will allow you to play your favorite games regardless of whether you are gaming in the cloud, on an app or streaming from your console. https://t.co/TYPw5xFyeF pic.twitter.com/F9Vg3CfABl — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) September 28, 2022

Razer was primarily known for its PC hardware accessories, supplying gamers with gaming mice, keyboards, audio equipment, and more. In the past decade, it has fleshed out its product categories substantially, offering consumers items like laptops, desktops, monitors, and even equipment for content creators. A gaming handheld sounds like a perfect product to add to its lineup, especially when it already produces a well-received mobile gaming controller for Android and iOS smartphones. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to find what Razer is cooking up, as the Razer Edge 5G will be revealed in full on October 15 during RazerCon 2022. The annual digital event will talk about all things Razer, bringing together fans of the brand and the global gaming community. Along with Razer, recently Logitech also announced a handheld gaming console of its own, the G Cloud Gaming Handheld. Logitech’s device will arrive sometime in October and is now available for pre-order $299.99.

