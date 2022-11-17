At Snapdragon Summit, Razer was around to show off its Steam Deck-like Edge 5G, and we got to play around with an early unit.

This week is Qualcomm's Snapdragon Technology Summit, and as usual, the company flew in journalists from around the world to check out its new wares, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. But there was one thing floating around the show that had to do with last year's announcements. Razer was holding meetings to show off its new Edge 5G handheld gaming console, the first device to include Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x chipset.

Before you get too excited, I'm mostly allowed to show you the pictures I took and talk about the specs. Actual hands-on talk has to be reserved for the device's release in January.

Handheld gaming devices are really taking off. First, Nintendo swept the gaming world with the Switch, and then the Steam Deck arrived for PC games. Logitech entered the field with the G Cloud, and now, Razer is throwing its hat in the ring. But all of these devices target different operating systems and game libraries. While Steam Deck runs Linux with an x86 chip and the Logitech G Cloud has a Snapdragon mobile processor that's aimed at cloud gaming, the Razer Edge 5G is a full Android device.

The Wi-Fi-only model comes in at $400, and pricing for the 5G model will be announced in January. That version will be exclusive to Verizon, supporting sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G.

Up close, you can see how this product is basically a tablet inside a Kishi controller, which connects with your mobile device for gaming.

This does mean that you can use the device as a regular Android tablet, or you can use the controller with any USB Type-C device you want.

Aside from the Snapdragon G3x chipset, the Razer Edge 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB LPDDR5, and 128GB of internal storage with microSD for expansion. Since I can't say much else, I'll leave you with a gallery of photos.

12 Images