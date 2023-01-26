The anticipation has been building for some months, but you can now finally purchase the Razer Edge 5G.

Late last year we got our first tease of the Razer Edge 5G and it wouldn't be long before we'd get our hands on the device at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Technology Summit. Today, the handheld console is now available for purchase through Verizon and can be pre-ordered from Razer. While Verizon will carry the 5G version for $599.99, Razer will offer the Wi-Fi model for a substantially lower price of $399.99, which is set to ship on February 8.

The Razer Edge is a unique device, mainly because it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, which is made specifically for gaming platforms. In addition to its powerful processor, the handheld console also packs 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and has a beautiful 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080. While the design looks fairly sleek, the Razer Edge comes in two parts — the core and a Kishi V2 Pro controller.

While the device doesn't pack a lot of storage space, you have access to thousands of games through the Google Play Store and if you're looking for access to more serious games, you can still get plenty out of it thanks to seamless access to dedicated game streaming services like Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Nvidia's GeForce Now. Furthermore, you can even access your PC library through Steam Link, Moonlight, and Parsec.

For the most part, the Razer Edge is a compact, powerful, and extremely capable gaming device. If you're looking to game on the go, or if you're just looking to experience your existing library of games in a different way, this is the handheld console for you. As mentioned before, you can now purchase it directly from Verizon or if you're looking to pick up the Wi-Fi version, you can head to the Razer website to secure your unit by pre-ordering right now.