Having launched in the U.S. earlier this year, the Razer Edge gaming handheld is finally available for purchase in Europe. The gaming handheld market is becoming increasingly crowded, with many brands rushing in to take advantage of the popularity of devices like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. Over the past year, we've seen several such devices hit the market, including the Ayaneo 2, the Logitech G Cloud, Asus ROG Ally, and many more. Even Lenovo is rumored to be prepping a Windows-powered handheld gaming PC named the Legion Go.

As for the Razer Edge, it remained MIA from key global markets outside the U.S. until now, but it's finally available to order in the U.K and mainland Europe. However, unlike in the U.S., only the Wi-Fi version is up for sale in the old continent. Just to be clear, the device also comes in a 5G avatar, but that model seems to be unavailable in the region for now. As for the Wi-Fi-only model, you can get it from Amazon and the official Razer website for £450 (around $575) in the U.K. and €500 (around $549) in mainland Europe.

As a recap, the Razer Edge is an Android-based gaming handheld powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, and paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM in the Wi-Fi model. The device also comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable by up to 2TB using a microSD card. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400x1080 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Other hardware features include a 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p@60fps recording, a 5,000mAh battery, dual side-firing stereo speakers, and dual microphones. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, while ports and sockets include one USB-C and one 3.5mm headphone jack (via controller). Overall, it's a great little device that's got a lot going for it, but is a little on the pricier side, so it remains to be seen if it will be able to carve out a niche for itself in a crowded market.