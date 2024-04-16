Key Takeaways Razer's Firefly V2 Pro offers a unique design with customizable RGB lighting and 15 lighting zones for a truly distinct experience.

This mousepad isn't just for show - it also provides performance benefits like a low friction surface and an anti-slip base.

The Firefly V2 Pro is available in black and white and is priced at $99.99.

Razer is known for its over-the-top designs incorporating plenty of RGB. But, the company consistently shows how it can walk the fine line when it comes to design and performance. While mousepads can be kind of mundane, RGB mousepads can be a bit more exciting, adding a nice pop of flair to your desk while not getting in the way either.

With that said, Razer has now announced its Firefly V2 Pro, a product that builds on one of the best RGB mousepads of 2024. The device distinguishes itself from the pack by offering one of the largest illumination areas we've seen to date. And not only that, the illumination is customizable, as it delivers 15 different lighting zones.

Something entirely different from what we've seen before

In true Razer fashion, the Firefly V2 Pro introduces the world to something completely new that we've never seen before. And truth be told, when we see these types of devices, it's exciting. The mousepad is broken into three sections with a top, middle, and bottom layer and is able to create such an effect thanks to its 15 individual lighting sections that can be customized in all different types of ways.

Now this mousepad isn't just all looks and does offer some performance benefits as well, like a low friction surface and anti-slip base. What's cool is that this mousepad connects via USB-C and also offers some expansion as well as an integrated USB port that can be used to connect to other devices. This mousepad really does go above and beyond, and if you're looking for something different, then this is going to be it.

Of course, it doesn't come cheap, with a price tag of $99.99, but it is available in two colors: black and white. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your mousepad, this is going to be a fantastic option.