Razer announces its first AMD-based gaming laptop with Ryzen 5000

Razer has traditionally been an Intel shop, at least as far as its PCs are concerned. In fact, up until recently, it’s only ever used a 45W Core i7 in its laptops. As the company once told me, it knows what has worked for it, and it continues to do that. Now, it’s introducing its first AMD-powered laptop, the new Razer Blade 14.

OS Windows 10 Home Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU (6GB VRAM) 100W TGP

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU (8GB VRAM) 100W TGP

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU (8GB VRAM) 100W TGP Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor

8 Cores / 16 Threads, 3.3GHz Base, 4.6GHz Max Boost 14” Display (16:9, Individually calibrated) FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9

– 144Hz Refresh Rate

– AMD FreeSyncTM Premium – IPS-grade

– Up to 100% sRGB QHD (2560 x 1440)

– 165Hz Refresh Rate

– AMD FreeSyncTM Premium – IPS-grade

– Up to 100% DCI-P3 Storage 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4) Memory – Fixed Onboard 16GB DDR4-3200MHz Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Input & Output – 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with Power Delivery* and Display Port 1.4 – 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports

– HDMI 2.1 output

* Charging supported with 20V USB-C chargers with PD 3.0 Battery Built-in 61.6WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery Keyboard Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma N-Key rollover backlit keyboard Touchpad Precision glass touchpad Webcam Built-in Camera, Windows Hello, IR HD (1MP / 720P) Audio – Built-in Stereo speakers

– 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port – Built-in array microphone

– THX Spatial Audio

– 7.1 Codec support (via HDMI) Additional Features Razer Synapse 3 enabled with programmable keyboard Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0

KensingtonTM Security Slot Finish Anodized Black with backlit green logo and green USB ports Approx. Dimensions (H x D x W) 0.66” x 8.66” x 12.59”

16.8 mm x 220 mm x 319.7 mm Power Compact 230W power adapter

The AMD processor that Razer chose to use in the Blade 14 is the Ryzen 9 5900HX, an octa-core processor with 16 threads and a boost clock of 4.6GHz. The firm promises that it’s not just powerful, but you’re still going to get 12 hours of battery life.

Being a 14-inch gaming laptop, Razer is doing a lot here. The company pointed out that most PCs in this form factor only offer up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, but the new Blade 14 goes up to an RTX 3080. You can also get it with a QHD 165Hz screen, something that we’ve seen a lot in the latest generation og 15.6-inch gaming laptops.

“When we introduced the Blade 14 in 2013, Razer challenged the industry to think bigger, yet smaller. The original Blade 14 revolutionized the mobile gaming landscape, earned laptop of the decade, and brought us to where we are today,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “The new Blade 14 aims to shake up the industry once again by combining Razer’s decade worth of experience in crafting ultra-compact and high-end gaming machines with the power and efficiency of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. We are thrilled to bring the ultimate mobile gaming experience to gamers with the Razer Blade 14.”

The Razer Blade 14 comes in at two-thirds of an inch thick, so it’s the thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop with RTX graphics. Indeed, this is impressive being that it goes all the way up to an RTX 3080.

The AMD Ryzen-powered Razer Blade 14 starts at $1,799.99 / €1,999.99, and it’s available today.

There’s more though, because Razer is also announcing the USB-C GaN Charger.

It can charge up to four devices at once for a total output of 130W. There are two USB Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports, and you can get 100W through the former and 18W through the latter. A big focus here is on the size, as the company compared it to an MSI charger with the same volume and found it to be 56% smaller. It’s 48% smaller than an Anker Atom PD4.

The USB-C GaN Charger is available now for $179.99 / €179.99.

Finally, we have the Razer Raptor 27 monitor, the world’s first monitor to get THX certification. It’s got QHD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, so obviously, it’s built for gaming.

But with the THX certification, Razer is actually focusing on colors and tones. Historically, gaming monitors tend to go all-in on refresh rate and sacrifice anything they need to in order to get there. Razer is promising 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR400 support in the Raptor 27.

The Razer Raptor 27 will be available in Q3 for $799.99 / €999.99.