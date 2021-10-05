Razer fully embraces Windows 11 with new laptops and compatibility for its laptop product lines

Windows 11 is officially here. And with that, we now expect laptop OEMs to launch new machines running the latest OS out of the box. Following Acer’s announcements, Razer is now ready to fully embrace Windows 11 with the new Razer Book and the Blade 15 Advanced models. Additionally, the company says it’s extending compatibility with Windows 11 across all its laptop product lines.

New Razer Book With Windows 11

Razer marked its foray into the productivity laptop space with the Razer Book, and now the newer models of the laptop are getting updated to run Windows 11 out of the box. Yes, the Razer Book is one of the two new laptops announced today that comes pre-loaded with the new operating system. With this new machine, users can now experience the best of Windows on reliable hardware with solid specifications.

Not a lot has changed with the new Razer Book laptops. They still come with the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and have the EVO certification. You get Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, touch display options, and a thin and light form factor for on-the-go productivity. The only thing that’s changed is the fact that the latest models will now come with Windows 11 preinstalled and that too at an all-new price starting at $999.99 on the official website. The top-of-the-line 4k model is now available with double the storage too.

New Razer Blade 15 Advanced

The newly available models of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced are also getting the Windows 11 treatment. In fact, these new models running the new OS are available starting today. They bring the same premium gaming experience that we’ve come to expect from Razer’s flagship models. Everything else remains the same so you still get 240Hz QHD or 360Hz FHD panel options with Nvidia Advanced Optimus and G-Sync support.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced lineup has some of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market with up to an 8-core Intel Core i9-11900H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. The Windows 11 change has no effect on the pricing of these with available variants starting at $2,299. If you already bought one of these laptops then you would still be able to upgrade to Windows 11 starting today.

In addition to the new laptops, Razer says compatibility with Windows 11 will extend across all its laptop product lines with free upgrades offered to current laptop owners when available. All the Razer software and peripherals are also fully compatible with the new OS. If you are wondering what is it like using the new operating system, then you might want to check out our full review of Windows 11 that sheds light on how Windows has changed over the years.