Razer has new Halo Infinite peripherals with bonus in-game content

Razer has announced a suite of peripherals that will be themed after Halo Infinite, Microsoft’s upcoming first-person shooter for Xbox and PC. This comes a couple of weeks after Microsoft announced a themed edition of the Xbox Series X console and controller, also inspired by Halo Infinite. The game was also given a release date of December 8.

Razer’s new themed peripherals are all based on existing hardware, but they’re all colored to match the Mjolnir armor worn by Master Chief in the game. What’s even more unique is that these peripherals will get you access to in-game content when Halo Infinite launches in December.

There are four peripherals in total launching as a part of this campaign. First, there’s the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox, a wireless headset that supports both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth. This headset comes with 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers and a HyperClear Supercardiodi microphone, which should help you be heard clearly when talking to your friends while gaming. This edition is colored green all over and replaces the Razer logo on the earcup with a blue UNSC logo.

The Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox Halo Infinite edition costs $169.99 ($20 more than the standard model), and it gives you the Deathly Poison armor coating in the game.

For keyboard and mouse gamers, there’s the BlackWidows V3 keyboard, a wired keyboard with Razer’s mechanical switches rated for 80 million keystrokes. The Blackwidow V3 has an aluminum build and it includes dedicated media controls with a roller The keyboard comes with a wrist rest, and the whole set is colored green and the Esc key now features a USNC logo as well.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Halo Infinite edition costs $179.99 ($40 more than the regular version) and it includes the Deathly Poison weapon coating in the game.

Then there’s the DeathAdder V2 mouse, another wired peripheral for PC gamers. The DeathAdder V2 features Razer’s Focus+ sensor with a 20,000 DPI and optical switched for the buttons, rated for up to 70 million clicks. It has a total of eight buttons and they can be programmed with Razer Synapse. This version has a green-colored top, amber buttons on the top and sides, and the number 117 where the Razer logo would be to let RGB lighting shine through.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Halo Infinite edition will cost $79.99 ($10 more than the standard model) and it includes the Fangs emblem in the game.

Finally, there’s the Razer Goliathus Extended Chrome mousepad. This is an extra-wide mouse pad for gaming featuring Razer Chrome lighting around the edges. The Halo Infinite edition features the UNSC logo on the left and an armor design on the right. This will cost $79.99, which is $20 more than the standard version, and it gives you 5 Challenge Swaps in the game.

These peripherals can be pre-ordered starting today from GameStop, and from Razer’s official website on September 27. The products will launch on October 21.