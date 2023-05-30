Razer has announced new low-latency earbuds that are not only packed with features but also versatile, capable of being used with a wide variety of popular products on the market today, like PCs, smartphones, game consoles, and more. The new Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed's also have a bit of flair thanks to its customizable RGB lighting via Razer Chroma. The new earbuds are now available for purchase and will come in at a cost of $199.99 USD / €229.99.

If all of this news feels familiar, that's because Razer announced a low-latency pair of earbuds with similar design and features with its Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed towards the end of last year. The new earbuds build on the previous model, which were fantastic, offering the ability to connect using Bluetooth or Razer's HyperSpeed protocol with the included USB-C dongle for a flawless 2.4GHz connection. This type of connection is necessary if you're using the earbuds for gaming, as typical Bluetooth earbuds or headphones tend to have a bit of latency when used in those applications.

Source: Razer

The new model does have a USB-C dongle, but also features improvements like the use of Bluetooth 5.3. The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed does come with a wireless charging case that's Qi compatible, that can provide an additional 24 hours of use. The charging case can also be charged directly using USB-C. As mentioned before, the earbuds do have RGB lighting, and can light up in over 16 million colors with a variety of patterns and even has dynamic lighting effects.

The earbuds can stay connected with two devices at one time, meaning you can take in audio while on the computer, but also have it connected to phone to receive notifications. While this is a huge plus in most situations, sometimes you just want to focus on what's in front of you, so Razer offers a Do Not Disturb mode that can silence notifications from connected devices, allowing the user to focus on what's important.

The earbuds also feature active noise cancellation, so you can block out sound, but also has a mode that will allow sound to passthrough, just in case you need to hear what's happening around you. The Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed is now available for purchase directly through the company's website and will cost $199.99 USD or €229.99 depending on your location.