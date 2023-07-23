Razer is well known among gamers, making everything from gaming laptops to mice and even chairs. It even dabbled in the Android phone space once upon a time. Now its latest product is a pair of wireless earbuds aimed at the same crowd. The Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed are, at first glance, a rather conventional-looking set of wireless earbuds. But they have one standout feature: a dongle that plugs into the source device's USB-C port to then provide a faster wireless connection.

I've tried it, and the latency improvement is noticeable over a conventional Bluetooth connection. I know this is designed for hardcore gamers who engage in heated first-person shooting games, but it was enjoyable to use even when watching movies. However, if you take away the low-latency dongle and just use these as conventional wireless earbuds, they're below par for the price. Whether it's audio quality or active noise cancelation (ANC), the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed just aren't at the level of the best wireless earbuds from Apple or Bose.

About this review: Razer sent me a pair of the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed for the purposes of this review, and it did not have any input into its contents.

Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed 6.5 / 10 Razer's Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed wireless earbuds are designed for gamers who want a wireless connection to their devices without the lag that usually comes with it. And they're not for anybody else. Brand Razer Bluetooth 5.3 IP Rating IPX4 Driver Size 10mm Wireless Charging Yes Weight 6g (earbud) 58g (case) Dimensions (earbuds) 18 x 25 x 41 mm Dimensions (case) 25 x 64 x 53mm Colors Black Charging Port USB-C Pros Almost no perceptible lag when using the dongle

The dongle is plug-and-play ready

Nice packaging with well constructed design Cons Below par audio quality

Below par battery life

Below par ANC $200 at Razer $200 at Amazon

Price and availability

The Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed are available for purchase now at Razer's online or physical store, as well as Amazon. The earbuds only come in black and retail at $199.

Design and hardware

Bland design, except for the usual flashy lights

Other than the usual flashing RGB lights on each earbud, the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed are very conventional — even generic — looking earbuds. You have the usual charging case that opens from the top and elongated stems that extend longer and feel thicker than more modern earbuds. But considering these earbuds have extra components that handle 2.4Ghz RF connections in addition to Bluetooth, I can excuse the bulkier-than-usual stems.

The case is slightly bulkier than usual, measuring 25 x 64 x 53mm and weighing 58g (without the earbuds). I did not have access to my AirPods Pro during this review period to take side-by-side product shots, but I'd say the Razer case is about 1.25x the size of the AirPods Pro case.

Close

The earbuds weigh 6g each. Everything is made of plastic, and the earbuds have a glossy finish that I don't like since it attracts smudges and fingerprints. The silicon eartips can be pulled off with a bit of force, and there are two other sizes available in the box. I found the medium size to fit my ear canals fine.

Close

However, as standalone earbuds, they're rather unconventional. They pack 10mm drivers and two mics in each bud, and there are the usual sensors to allow auto-pause when you take the earbuds off. The parts with the lighting parts are also touch panels, and they support taps and long presses only — no swipes. The earbuds are rated IPX4 for splash resistance.

You get two cables out of the box and the dongle, and they're nicer than the typical fare, with textured fabric wrapping around the main cables, green innards at the ports, and plastic caps that cover the ports when not in use.

Close

The dongle is what sets this package apart, though, and it works very well. You can plug it into most modern smartphones, and it works immediately. There isn't any setup or pairing process required.

If your earbuds are connected to the device via Bluetooth, plugging in the dongle also overrides it and turns into an RF connection. This was noticeable immediately. I was watching a video of a person talking and noticed that the voice matched the lip movements better.

Battery life is shorter than other earbuds. When connected via Bluetooth, I was able to drain it from 100% to dead in a little over four hours. I was using ANC the entire time, however. I did not test the earbuds without ANC, as I find it necessary almost at all times except when I'm home alone. Using the dongle increases battery life to about four and a half hours. Either way, these fall short of the six- or seven-hour battery life on most modern earbuds. The case adds another three charges for a total of four charges for a total playtime of about 25-29 hours.

Software

You'll need the app once

Yes, the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed has a companion app. It's necessary to use it once to customize some controls and then never again. The app is wonky, sometimes telling me the earbuds are not connected even when they are. I'm listening to audio right now through the earbuds, and the app is telling me it's having trouble connecting.

Close

I did use it to remap the buttons to let me access Google Assistant via a double tap. And for whatever reason, even though the app has a "triple tap" option, it said this particular set of earbuds cannot handle triple taps.

Performance

All about the low latency

As general-use wireless earbuds without the dongle, the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed are solid, if unspectacular. Everything worked as it should, the audio quality was just fine, and the noise cancelation is a clear tier or two below the best ANC earbuds like AirPods Pro or Bose's QC Earbuds 2.

For audio, the highs are lows are clean, but the mids are soft and muddled. Perhaps this is tuning optimized for gaming sounds? But listening to podcasts, the voices sound more distant than other earbuds. The ANC only slightly eliminates outside sound. I enjoy working off a laptop at coffee shops, and earbuds with great ANC allow me to tune out the constant chatter around me. These buds do not do that.

But of course, the whole reason these earbuds exist is for use with gaming, and you'll want to use the dongle because it really does make a difference. I tried out a drumming app on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the dongle connected, and the latency was low enough that I could pound out an actual beat without noticing anything was off. I then tried the same with a Bluetooth connection, and the clear lag between hitting the drum kit and hearing the audio output made the app unusable. I wasn't able to try them out with an actual video game console since I don't own one, but Reddit threads say it works wonderfully with Xbox Series X.

For me, just the ability to edit videos on the MacBook or play beat-driven games without lag is enough to get these earbuds onto my ever-changing list of "must-carry travel items." However, I would almost never use these earbuds as standalone Bluetooth buds because any other recent earbuds I've tested, from the Nothing Ear 2 to Xiaomi Buds Pro, are better.

Should you buy the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed?

You should buy the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed if:

You want to play games with wireless earbuds

You should not buy the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed if:

You don't play games

You do play games and don't mind wired headphones

There's only one reason why you should get these earbuds, and that's to play games with as little latency as possible. There are just better or cheaper (sometimes both) options out there in nearly every area. So the only reason anyone should buy this is if they play games. I think even serious console or PC gamers wouldn't have much use for these buds as they likely have a proper audio system or gaming headphones at home.

But it's OK — Razer's entire business model is based on selling products to gamers who are willing to spend the money to improve their gaming experience. And if people are willing to buy dedicated gaming chairs, they'll have no problem shelling out $200 for wireless gaming buds.