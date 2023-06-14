Razer Hammerhead (2021) $33 $130 Save $97 These Razer earbuds offer all the features you get with premium wireless earbuds, like ANC. In addition, you also get cool RGB backlighting and a 60ms super low latency mode. $33 at Verizon

If there were ever a time to buy a new pair of earbuds, right now would be it. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds offer phenomenal sound, feature RBG lighting, and are discounted below many of our top picks in our budget earbuds recommendations. With Razer, you can feel confident knowing you're getting top-notch quality, and at 75% off, you're getting something that punches well above its price point.

What's great about the Razer Hammerhead earbuds?

These are the second-generation Razer Hammerhead earbuds. With that, you get a sleek design, robust and refined sound, and plenty of stand-out features. The earbuds are designed to be comfortable when worn for long periods of time, and even come with different ear tips for the perfect fit. But what good is great sound when your surroundings are filled with loud and distracting noises?

The Razer Hammerhead earbuds take care of that with active noise cancelation, and you can feel confident speaking to others using the earbuds thanks to its dual environment noise-canceling microphones. The earbuds also have one additional trick up its sleeve with its Activate Gaming Mode, providing low latency audio at 60ms when gaming. Furthermore, if you're not satisfied with the sound out of the box, a dedicated app will allow you to tune the audio using an equalizer.

Why buy Razer's Hammerhead earbuds?

If you've never heard of Razer, the company has been around for over two decades and started by making high-end computer gaming mice before branching out into PC, mobile, and gaming accessories. Today, the company has a wide range of products, including powerful gaming laptops and desktop PCs. With that said, this is a brand that doesn't take its products lightly, which means you can feel confident knowing that you'll be getting a quality product with the Razer Hammerhead earbuds.

These earbuds normally retail for $130, and this price drop to $33 makes this an absolute steal. The discount is available for a limited time or while supplies last. While Verizon is offering this deal, you do not need to be a Verizon subscriber to take advantage of this deal. You can purchase it directly from the website and either have it shipped or pick up from a local store.