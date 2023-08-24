Razer Huntsman Mini $64 $120 Save $56 If you need something compact and maybe a little stylish, check out the Razer Huntsman Mini. This is a compact 60% keyboard with analog switches for more precise control. $64 at Amazon $69 at Best Buy

Razer has been around for decades, and in that time, it has managed to produce stellar lines of products aimed at gamers. While it has a diverse lineup, quality is something that you've come to expect from Razer, and that applies to its keyboards as well. The Razer Huntsman Mini is one of our favorite gaming mechanical keyboards, with a sleek and compact design and excellent switches. Although this keyboard tends to retail for over $100, right now, you can pick this keyboard up for an absolute steal, coming at 47% less than its normal retail price.

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a 60% gaming keyboard with a premium build and compact size. The keyboard feels sturdy during use thanks to its aluminum base and provides excellent performance thanks to its optical switches and double-shot PBT keycaps. Furthermore, the keyboard can store up to five different profiles and also offers support for Razer's Chroma RGB lighting effects.

The model on sale makes use of clicky optical switches, but there are also options for linear and analog switches. Unfortunately, you cannot swap out these switches, so whichever you choose, that's what you'll be stuck with. Although this isn't necessarily a bad thing, it does limit upgrades in the future. So if you've never used these switches before, you're going to want to give them a try before finalizing your choice and purchase.

For the most part, the Razer Huntsman Mini is an absolute steal at just $64, coming in at its lowest price so far. It's hard to grab a quality keyboard at this price, especially one from a major company. While it can be used for most applications, this is geared towards gaming, but it's compact size is perfect if you're looking to bring this with you on the go.