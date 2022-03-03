Razer upgrades Huntsman Mini keyboard with analog switches

Razer is bringing its analog key switches to the Huntsman Mini – the company’s super-compact 60% gaming keyboard. The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is the company’s latest effort to bring a different control experience to keyboard gamers. Razer had already brought its analog switches to Huntsman V2, and that version actually launched before the models with standard mechanical switches.

Typically, keyboards keys work in a binary way – a key is either being pressed, or it isn’t. But for console gamers, analog control is a common feature on most controls. Specifically, the triggers on the back of a controller are generally analog, meaning they detect varying levels of pressure, rather than simply activating. Analog sticks also give gamers more precise control compared to simple directional keys.

The goal with analog switches is to bring that kind of experience to keyboard gamers. The keys can detect varying levels of pressure, so in a game like Rocket League, for instance, you can make a sharp turn by pressing all the way, or turn more lightly by pressing the key partially. You can also set custom actuation points so a single key can perform different actions depending on how hard you press it. Razer’s Synapse software can be used to tune the level of pressure required to activate a key when you press it, from 1.5mm to 3.6mm of travel.

The analog switches on the keyboard will work with any game that supports a gamepad, so if a title already supports analog control with a controller, it will support it with the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog, too.

Aside from the analog switches, this is the same Huntsman Mini as before. It has a compact 60% design, meaning there are no arrow keys or a number pad, and it connects to your PC with a USB Type-C to Type-A cable. The keyboard chassis is made from aluminum and it uses Razer’s Doubleshot PBT keycaps, which should ensure the key labels don’t fade out over time.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a premium Razer product without Chroma support, so it does support per-key RGB lighting. The only thing missing compared to the regular Razer Hunstman Mini is the option for a Mercury White colorway. This one is only available in black.

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog costs $149.99, which is $20 to $30 more than the regular Huntsman Mini.