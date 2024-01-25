Razer Huntsman V2 $120 $250 Save $130 The Razer Huntsman V2 features 2nd-generation Razer linear optical switches, new sound dampening mechanisms, programmable keys and Chroma RGB lighting. it also includes media controls and a multi-function dial. $120 at Amazon

There are a lot of great keyboard options available but some of them can be quite expensive. If you've been on the lookout for a high-quality keyboard, with a fantastic typing experience, look no further than the Razer Huntsman V2. This keyboard can do it all thanks to its highly responsive optical switches, media keys, multi-function digital dial, and more. Now, you can score this keyboard for 52% off, saving you $130 for a limited time. So be sure to get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard?

Razer is known for its wide range of PC accessories, and also makes some excellent keyboards as well. The Huntsman V2 is a full-sized keyboard that makes use of optical switches, providing a more refined and precise typing experience, while also offering more user control. The switches are great for everyday typing and really excel when gaming too, with an adjustable actuation range of 1.5–3.6 mm.

In addition to the excellent switches, the keyboard also has doubleshot PBT keycaps which are durable and fade-proof, ensuring that they will last awhile. The device also comes with a fantastic wrist pad that magnetically attaches to the keyboard, providing a comfortable typing experience. There's also a nice addition with the multi-function digital dial that can be used to control elements of the PC experience like volume and brightness.

When it comes to looks, the keyboard offers a sleek design and the Razer Chroma RBG can be synced and customized to your preferred look, and also offer immersion support with dynamic reactions when paired with compatible games. Overall, this is going to be an excellent keyboard, with durable construction, an excellent typing experience, and a fantastic price.