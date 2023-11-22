Razer Huntsman V2 Source: Razer Razer Huntsman V2 TKL $45 $150 Save $105 The Razer Huntsman V2 features 2nd-generation Razer linear optical switches, new sound-dampening mechanisms, programmable keys, and Chroma RGB lighting. This tenkeyless model has a more compact design without a number pad or dedicated media controls. You can now score this keyboard for 70% off, bringing the price down to just $45 for a limited time during Black Friday. $45 at Amazon

Black Friday is already underway with retailers offering great discounts on laptops, SSDs, Apple products, and more. Of course, Razer's also holding it's own Black Friday sale, offering discounts on some of its most popular products. But if you're on the hunt for a fantastic gaming keyboard and don't want to pay a lot for it, now's your chance to score this Razer Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard for 70% off. For a limited time, you can grab this device for just $45, which is an absolute steal.

What's great about the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard?

Razer is known for producing fantastic gaming accessories and the Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard is no different. This keyboard delivers when it comes to build quality with great durability thanks to an aluminum top plate. As you might expect, typing feels great thanks to the brand's Clicky Optical Switches which delivers an 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency. Each keystroke provides a satisfying clicking sound and pronounced tactile feedback, making it a joy to type on.

In addition, you get doubleshot PBT keycaps which are made for increased durability and to mitigate fading, and there's also sound dampening foam in the keyboard to keep distracting noise to a minimum. While the hardware is great, the device also provides an excellent experience thanks to the small details, like being able to save profiles to the keyboard, making it easier to access settings when going from one location to another.

If all of that wasn't enough, Razer throws in a two-year warranty that provides confidence in its product. Of course, the main highlight here is going to be the price, which sits at just $45 for a limited time in this monstrous Black Friday deal. So if you needed a new keyboard or wanted to try one made for gaming, be sure to pick this one up while you still can.