Game developers can use Razer's updated Haptic Composer to add haptic feedback to their games more easily, and now, it's free to use.

Razer has announced that the Interhaptics SDK and design tools are now available for free for game developers. This will make it easier for developers to design gaming experiences that leverage haptic feedback on different kinds of devices, resulting in more immersive gameplay experiences. Earlier this year, Razer had acquired the entirety of Interhaptics, expanding its efforts in developing haptic experiences.

The new, free-to-use Interhaptics SDK includes the Haptic Composer, a toolkit for developers to design haptic experiences, with all of its existing features, including support for three different haptic perceptions (vibration, texture, and stiffness). However, the Haptic Composer also has a brand-new UI and now includes a selection of premade haptic effects that can be easily added to a game, as well as the ability to import audio files and create haptic effects based on them.

That should make it significantly easier to implement haptic feedback in a game, since you can start right away with a profile that matches your game's audio. Once importing an audio file, the haptic experience can be tweaked and premade effects can be applied on top of it to create the experience developers want.

In addition to the Haptic Composer, the Interhaptics SDK includes access to a standard Unity SDK to help developers implement the effects into games on Android, iOS, and the Meta Quest headset, and there's a testing app available for those platforms so you can test the experiences you design. There's also a separate PlayStation 5 Unity SDK, which lets developers design experiences for the DualSense controller, with support for wideband haptics and the adaptive triggers on the controller.

Razer's goal is to provide a multi-platform solution to creating haptic experiences, so that developers can easily create those experiences and bring them over to different kinds of devices without having to learn different processes for each platform. The Interhaptics website also mentions an Unreal Engine SDK coming soon, so hopefully these tools will be available to even more games in the near future. It would also be great to see them being supported on other platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles, but nothing has been announced on that front.

If you're interested, you can download the Interhaptics SDK and design tools here.