Grab a Razer Iskur ergonomic gaming chair for just $350 this Black Friday

If you spend too much time sitting in front of a computer, then you might want to buy a good ergonomic chair. Gaming chairs tend to be better than the average office chair — be it for gaming or just day-to-day work. They support proper posture while sitting. If you’re looking in the market to buy a new chair, we’ve got a great deal as part of our Black Friday deals collection. The Razer Iskur gaming chair is down to just $350 on Amazon.

The Razer Iskur gaming chair is down $150 from its standard price of $499, making it a fantastic deal on a high-end gaming chair. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular chair. In typical Razer fashion, the chair comes with the ostentatious “For Gamers. By Gamers.” slogan on the headrest and has black/green aesthetics. This ergonomic chair also comes with lumbar support and comfortable armrests, which means it’s good for those spending long hours sitting in front of a screen.

In addition to the standard size that’s down to $350 right now, you can also buy it in an XL size. The X-Large size is also down to its lowest price of $449. Both chairs are identical except for the size, so it comes down to personal preference, really. This gaming chair also has an inexpensive counterpart called the Razer Iskur X. It trades $50 for less impressive build quality and the lack of adjustable lumbar support, but we recommend sticking to the regular version for the best experience.

