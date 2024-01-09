Earlier this week, Razer introduced a range of cool new products, headlined by the new Razer Blade 16 and 18. But when I checked out the company's products at its CES 2024 showroom, the Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair stood out.

Razer has been making cool gaming chairs for a few years, and the Iskur is its most premium option. The V2 brings some notable improvements over the original model, with more premium materials and improved lumbar support. I can't speak to the updates since this is my first experience with the lineup, but it's still pretty great compared to the cheaper chairs I've used in the past, with a focus on adjustability and several sitting angles.

It's super comfortable

The cushion and materials feel terrific

The first thing that strikes me about the Razer Iskur V2 is just how comfortable it is to sit on. Razer talks about how it used high-density foam for the cushion, so I didn't know what to expect until I actually sat on it. I found that the cushion felt both soft and firm at the same time, and I could sit on it for hours and still be comfortable. It also doesn't feel like the kind of material that would sink in as you use it more. It could be comfortable for months or even years after you buy it.

The surface feels really premium, too. Razer says it upgraded to a more premium EPU (elastomeric polyurethane) material, and it feels nice to the touch. Razer says it shouldn't deform or crack over time like many materials tend to, and I'm inclined to believe that. While I can't compare it to the original Iskur, Razer did have an Enki chair in the room (for other purposes), and the Iskur V2 definitely felt much nicer.

Razer also made some tweaks to this model, so the shoulder support is a little less curved, and as far as I can tell, it'll be great for more longterm use.

Lumbar support is great and highly adjustable

Razer's big focus with the Iskur line is its exceptional lumbar support, and it really shows in this V2 model. The back support isn't just attached to the back, and it's actually very adjustable. Razer says it provides six degrees of adjustability and adaptability, and for starters, that means the back support adapts to the curvature of your spine and your general position on the chair. So, if you move your back a bit, you can feel the support following you.

But the big thing is its adjustability. With two knobs on the sides of the chair (which Razer told me went through a lot of prototypes to get just right), you can adjust both the protrusion and the height of the lumbar support, so it keeps you in a comfortable position no matter your body type. I liked having the back support protruding a bit more from the chair to keep my back straight since I have some trouble sitting straight for long periods, for example.

Another cool feature is that it reclines up to 152 degrees. Now, if you look at the pictures above, you might sense that I'm absolutely mortified about the chair potentially falling over. The truth was that the chair did a very good job of keeping me stable, and leaning back was a cool way to relax once I got past that initial fear. I adjusted to this slowly, but others in the room did it much faster and never had an issue.

You can also adjust the armrests quite a bit. You can move them up or down, further or closer to you, front or back, and angle them. All of it is really cool, though I wish the angle adjustment had a few more steps, so I could get it just right for me. It felt like the straight position wasn't ideal, but the first angled option was too angled. Then again, maybe a longer period of use would make it easier to figure out what works best.

Great, but pricy

The Razer Iskur V2 does come in at a higher price tag than its predecessor, costing $650 instead of $600. The price increase probably comes from the more premium materials used, which makes sense.

Whether that price is justified is a bit hard to judge based on my short time with the chair, but what I can say is that if you want to be comfortable for long periods of time and a durable chair, this seems to be a great option. While I personally wouldn't spend this much on any chair, I would feel confident in getting it if I had the budget. Of course, you can always check out some cheaper gaming chairs if you don't have that kind of money.