Razer's range of headsets are loved by many gamers cross-platform and for good reason. They are among the best available for audio quality and comfort (without spending a small fortune), but how do you really make your pair of cans stand out against the competition? By adding HyperSense support, of course! One of the best headset deals this Black Friday if you're a PlayStation 5 owner is the Razer Kaira Pro HyperSense.

Why is this is a good headset deal?

Available in white, the Kaira Pro HyperSense for PS5 is discounted to just $130, saving you a full $70 on the MSRP. Sound quality is a given considering we're looking at a headset with Razer Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers. Your favorite PlayStation games will sound amazing and without any cables to tether your to the console, you'll be able to relax for longer gaming sessions.

Weight is manageable and the headband and cups are comfy enough that you shouldn't experience any discomfort. Is the HyperSense haptic feedback a gimmick? According to Razer, HyperSense is designed to deliver lifelike vibrations, providing accurate positional data in supported games. And it works!

Being a headset designed for PlayStartion 5, the design shares the same color scheme, meaning you can only buy it in white. This may be a let-down for those who prefer funky colored headsets, but Razer did install some Chroma RGB lighting on each can. With this lighting enabled alongside the haptic feedback, you can expec tto enjoy around 20 hours of use between charges.