Need a controller for your phone? The Razer Kishi is available at its lowest price yet!

If you’re looking to play games on your smartphone, no matter which service you use, you will learn quickly that touch controls… don’t feel all that great. While serviceable, a touch screen doesn’t give the same physical feedback of buttons clicking and analog sticks moving, and that just might be a more integral experience than you think. So you’ll want something like the Razer Kishi, which we reviewed–and you’re in luck, as the controller is at its lowest price yet!

The Razer Kishi is unique in that it’s a claw that you slip your phone into. Then, you’re able to play mobile games more or less like a Nintendo Switch. Who doesn’t love that? If you’ve ever attached a phone clip to an Xbox controller and stuck your phone in it, you’ll notice one thing very quickly–it’s awkward and bulky! As much as I enjoyed the options and angles available for Otterbox’s mobile gaming accessories when I tested them, it couldn’t help the fact that the weight of my OnePlus 8 Pro and the clip was just too heavy and made my wrists tired really quickly.

What doesn’t make my wrists tired, though, is my Switch. So any controller set-up is bound to be a winner. If you’re feeling the same way, then it’s your chance to get the Razer Kishi for just $66! While only $13 off the MSRP, these controllers don’t go on sale very often. In addition, when they do, they tend to sell out quickly, so don’t delay!

A few more notes–this is the Android version of the Razer Kishi, and it will not work on iOS devices. There is an iOS version of the Kishi, but it’s $92. You’ll have to pay an Apple premium there! Also, the main difference between the Android version and the Android (Xbox) version is just the addition of the Xbox button. So, don’t worry–this version of the Kishi can be used with XCloud as well!