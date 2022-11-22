The compact and portable controller lets you enjoy cloud gaming or other Android games on the go for just $50.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller The Razer Kishi lets you enjoy Android or Cloud games on the go. It slides open and connects to your phone via USB-C. The controller has an official Xbox layout. See at Best Buy

Want to enjoy your favorite Android games, or services like Xbox Cloud Gaming when on the go and on your phone when not near a TV or monitor? Part of their early Black Friday deals, Best Buy has slashed the price of the Razer Kishi in half. Usually selling for $100, it is now down to just $50.

As a telescopic extending gaming controller, the Razer Kishi fits most modern Android smartphones without issue. Slide it open, and you'll see that it has a USB-C slot that connects to your device. This is so you don't have to worry about Bluetooth connectivity and lags with input. The controller also provides pass-through charging, so you can power your device and your controller grip at the same time and ensure you won't run out of battery in long gaming sessions.

Other than those basics, the Razer Kishi has an amazing design and buttons. We reviewed it and found that it was a controller that was great for cloud gaming and emulation. It worked perfectly for cloud gaming with Dark Souls: Remastered on Nvidia Geforce Now. And when we played offline games, the controller worked without lag in Resident Evil 4 when emulated. The thumbsticks are analog and provide great feedback and the overall design of the controller is ergonomic, light, and durable while still being smooth to the touch.

