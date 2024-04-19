Key Takeaways Razer Kishi Ultra combines phone gaming with console-quality design and features for the best comfort and control.

The controller's versatility extends to PC gaming, offering a 2-in-1 deal for those who enjoy the feel of the Kishi Ultra.

Priced at $149.99, the Razer Kishi Ultra is a convenient solution for mobile and PC gamers seeking an enhanced experience.

We've seen a lot of new handheld gaming PCs enter the market recently, but there's still something to be said for the humble phone. Both Android and iOS phones have evolved to become gaming devices in their own right, but controlling the action on-screen using a touchpad isn't ideal. Fortunately, Razer has a way to solve that problem with its new Kishi Ultra controller, and if you end up really loving it, you can even use it on your PC.

The Razer Kishi Ultra makes phone gaming a breeze

Image Credit: Razer

As announced on the Razer Newsroom, the Razer Kishi Ultra aims to bring the build quality of a console controller to the mobile market. Instead of having the controller and phone separate, the Kishi Ultra acts as a holder for an iPhone 15, iPad Mini, or suitable Android device. It features HD haptics, a stylish RGB look, and even more cool features:

Exclusive Mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad and ABXY buttons for supreme responsiveness and comfort. Console-sized Hall Effect triggers for analog precision. Full-sized pro-grade thumb sticks with anti-friction rings and a medical-grade TPSiV surface for enduring quality. Programmable L4/R4 multifunction buttons for customized control setups, offering a gaming experience previously thought exclusive to PCs and consoles.

...but it's also a PC gaming controller, too

Image Credit: Razer

Best of all, if you end up really enjoying how the Razer Kishi Ultra looks and feels, you're not restricted to using it just on your phone. You can plug it into a PC using a USB cable and use it there, too. This makes the Razer Kishi Ultra a nice 2-for-1 deal; however, the controller will still have a gap where your phone would usually go. As such, be prepared to have people asking why you're gaming on a stretched-out controller if you want to take this route.

If you're interested, you can grab it for $149.99 on the Razer website starting today.