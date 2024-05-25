A combination of factors have made mobile gaming a much more viable option in 2024 than it has been in the past. That's partly due to performance improvements, as some of the best smartphones can play full AAA titles on-device, like Resident Evil: Village on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's also related to the emergence of cloud gaming services with quality levels that make you feel like games are running on-device. But to take advantage of these advents, you'll need a mobile gaming controller for the best experience. After a few years of making mobile gaming controllers, Razer thinks it has made the best one ever with the Razer Kishi Ultra.

Now that I've spent a few weeks playing games with the Kishi Ultra, and used it alongside some of the best mobile gaming controllers out there, I'm inclined to agree with Razer. The ergonomics are perfect, the controls and buttons feel excellent, and the telescopic mechanism can extend to fit foldable and small tablets with ease. As long as you can get past the high price tag, bulky form factor, and slightly limited iOS support, you'll love the Razer Kishi Ultra.

About this review: Razer provided us with a Kishi Ultra controller for the purposes of this review. The company did not have input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Razer Kishi Ultra Top-tier mobile controller The only one that can replace my Xbox Wireless Controller 9 / 10 Razer's Kishi lineup of mobile gaming controllers is renowned, and the Kishi Ultra takes that to the next level. With this gaming controller, Razer is aiming to bring no-compromises mobile gaming to phones, foldables, and small tablets. From an ergonomic standpoint, there's no mobile gaming controller more comfortable. The gameplay experience is excellent too, matching the quality of full console controllers. However, the controller's price, bulky form factor, and reliance on smartphone gaming might make it a tough sell for some. Pros The ergonomics and feel of the Razer Kishi Ultra is unmatched

15W USB-C passthrough charging and a 3.5mm jack are useful additions

Works pretty much out-of-the-box with most games and devices Cons Haptic feedback and RGB aren't supported on iOS

Very expensive and not all that portable

Clunky experience using the Kishi Ultra as a standalone controller with computers and larger tablets $150 at Amazon $150 at Razer

Pricing and availability

Razer announced the Kishi Ultra in April 2024, and it's now available for purchase from multiple retailers, including direct from Razer and Amazon. The controller costs $150 and only comes in black. It works with iOS, Android, and Windows, but haptic feedback and RGB control is only supported on Android and Windows 11. It also works as a regular controller with a USB-C cable (not included).

Specs

Razer Kishi Ultra Brand Razer Platform PC, Android, iPhone 15, iPad Mini Battery None Connectivity USB C Headset Support No Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Yes, L4 & L5 bumpers Colors Black Price $150 Weight 1.37 pounds

What I like

The ergonomics and gameplay experience rival dedicated controllers

The Razer Kishi Ultra is the first mobile gaming controller I've used with ergonomics good enough to rival my Xbox Wireless Controller. The grips feel like the ones on a standalone wireless controller, and don't feel limited like most mobile controllers. This makes the Kishi Ultra feel comfortable during gameplay sessions, especially while using heavier foldables and tablets. It feels better in the hand than my Asus ROG Ally, and beats out ergonomically-focused mobile controllers like the GameSir G8 Galileo.

However, it's the buttons on the Kishi Ultra that really set it apart from the competition. Razer is using its proprietary Mecha-tactile switches for the Kishi Ultra buttons, and it's a game changer. They're clicky, responsive, and tactile. These actually feel better than the buttons on the Xbox Wireless Controller, which surprised me. The joysticks are nice as well, but they don't use Hall effect technology. The D-pad on the Kishi Ultra is also clicky, and can register presses in eight different places. On the bumpers, you get the standard set of trigger and bumper buttons, but also two L4 and R4 buttons. These can be mapped to something of your choice, and might come in handy for those who like customization.

The only thing I took issue with about the Kishi Ultra's layout was the placement of the home button. It's where the view button would be on an Xbox Wireless Controller, which is often used for in-game actions, menus, and maps. If you play with the Kishi Ultra based on muscle memory, you'll unfortunately find yourself returning to your device's home screen when trying to hit that view button.

It's designed to work with foldables and tablets — like iPad Mini

The other great thing about the Kishi Ultra is that it's designed to work with foldables and tablets, like the iPad Mini. I tested it with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold, but it'll work with basically any phone or tablet that uses USB-C and is up to eight inches in size. The experience was fantastic, although I wish more mobile game controllers had the USB-C port on the left side. That way, the screens of foldable phones would flip upward — as opposed to downward on the Kishi Ultra.

To me, the Razer Kishi Ultra might be a must-have accessory for owners of foldables and small tablets. Those devices are simply excellent for gaming, and you can really make the most of the extra screen real estate with a dedicated controller like the Kishi Ultra. Plus, some of the downsides that come with the Kishi Ultra — like the bulky form factor — aren't as noticeable when paired with a bigger device.

What I don't like

It's expensive, and maybe defeats the point of "mobile" gaming

There are few downsides to the Kishi Ultra when it comes to gaming performance, so you have to look more broadly to find flaws. The big one is the price, as it is a tall ask to pay $150 for a mobile gaming controller. At that cost, the Kishi Ultra nears the price of standalone gaming devices, like the Nintendo Switch Lite at $200. A benefit to using your smartphone or tablet for gaming is that you can use a device you already have without paying for a secondary gaming device. However, the Kishi Ultra's high MSRP throws a wrench in that notion.

The other thing to keep in mind is the Kishi Ultra's size, which makes for a better gaming experience but also makes the controller less portable. Beside many other options, the Kishi Ultra looks massive by comparison. I've tested a handful of mobile gaming controllers, pictured above, and Kishi Ultra is the biggest — by far. If portability is one of your main concerns, consider choosing a smaller controller, like the GameSir X2s.

I wish the Kishi Ultra supported two-way data transfer

During my time testing the Kishi Ultra, I kept wishing the USB-C port on the bottom right side of the controller supported two-way data transfer. That port can be used to supply 15W of power to your smartphone, or to connect the controller to another device — like a gaming laptop or larger tablet. However, it would've been great if that USB-C port could also be used to connect devices to USB accessories, like the StarTech 3-port USB-C hub I tried to use with it.

The reason? This would make it possible to use an Ethernet connection with your smartphone or tablet while gaming, which would have a big impact on gaming performance. For most people, one of the most crucial bottlenecks to mobile gaming performance will be Wi-Fi and cellular speeds. By connecting the Kishi Ultra to a USB to Ethernet adapter, users could seriously reduce latency. I don't think it's too much to ask to see this functionality on a $150 controller, but alas, it isn't here this time around.

Should you buy the Razer Kishi Ultra?