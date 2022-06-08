The new Razer Kishi V2 promises to be the best gaming controller for your Android flagship

At CES 2020, Razer unveiled a new gaming controller for smartphones to address a glaring issue with its Junglecat controller. The new Razer Kishi featured a telescopic design, eliminating the need for a dedicated case and allowing gamers to use it with most Android devices. However, it wasn’t perfect and required some modding to accommodate larger Android phones or phones in cases. Over two years since its launch, Razer has now debuted the second-gen Razer Kishi, aptly named Razer Kishi V2, featuring an updated design to further improve smartphone compatibility and a couple of cool new features.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Razer Kishi V2: Specifications

Specification Razer Kishi V2 Dimensions & Weight 220 x 117 x 47mm

284g Inputs Two analog thumbsticks with clickable buttons (L3/R3)

One mechanical D-pad

ABXY face buttons

Two triggers (L2/R2)

Two bumpers (L1/R1)

Two programmable multifunction buttons (M1/M2)

Menu and Options buttons (labeled Start and Select in some games)

Share button (requires Razer Nexus) Ports USB-C plug for phone connection

USB-C port for passthrough charging only

Charging indicator light Compatibility Android 9 Pie or higher is required for full functionality

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+/S10/S10+/S20 Series/ S21 Series/S22 Series/Note 8/Note 9/Note 10/Note 10+

Google Pixel 2/2 XL/3/3XL/4/4XL/ 5 Series/ 6 Series

Razer Phone 1 and Razer Phone 2

Like its predecessor, the Razer Kishi V2 features a telescopic bridge that can expand to accommodate most Android smartphones available in the market and it’s stable this time around, so it should be easier to use. In addition, it has a slightly larger footprint, which makes it better suited for phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Furthermore, Razer says that users can remove the included rubber inserts if they wish to use a large phone with a case, making the Kishi V2 the best Android game controller from Razer so far, at least in terms of smartphone compatibility.

Razer has made some significant improvements on other fronts, too. For instance, the Razer Kishi V2 uses the same microswitch button and d-pad technology as Razer’s award-winning Wolverine V2 console controller, which should provide gamers with several advantages in actuation responsiveness, comfort, and tactile feedback.

The Razer Kishi V2 also features two programmable multifunction buttons next to the triggers, which you can use to replicate other buttons on the controller to give you a slight competitive advantage.

Razer has also enhanced the overall shape and feel of the Kishi V2 with ergonomic and textured hand grips, updated button placement, and new materials to offer gamers a better experience. On the software front, Razer has integrated the Kishi V2 with the Razer Nexus app to provide a “more cohesive and powerful experience.” The Razer Nexus app offers an “in-depth catalog to help players discover Android games with controller support. It also includes advanced customization functionality for the Kishi V2 controller, including remapping the multifunction buttons and updating the firmware.”

In addition, the Razer Nexus app enables integrated live streaming to Facebook and YouTube, and even lets players capture videos and screenshots of their gameplay. The app will be available for download through the Google Play Store.

Pricing & Availability

The new Razer Kishi V2 goes on sale at $99.99 starting today. It will be available through Razer’s website and other major e-commerce outlets. It’s worth noting that the Razer Kishi V2 is not compatible with iPhones, but Razer plans to release a version with a Lightning connector soon. However, the company has not shared a definite timeline for the same.