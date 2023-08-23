Key Takeaways The Razer Kishi V2 Pro is finally being released as a standalone controller for Android smartphones, priced at $129.99 for the standard black version and $149.99 for the Xbox variant.

The controller features dual analog sticks, a D-pad, action buttons, HyperSense Haptics, passthrough charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

While the Kishi V2 Pro is only compatible with Android smartphones, Razer is also releasing an Xbox version of its original Kishi V2 for iPhone.

The Razer Edge made its debut at the top of the year and although it was an interesting product, it really wasn't a standalone gaming handheld and instead paired a beefier version of the company's popular Kishi V2 controller with a tablet. While not a bad combination, at the time, the Kishi V2 Pro controller wasn't made available, so it could be purchased on its own. Luckily, Razer is finally bringing that controller to the masses with the release of the Kishi V2 Pro for Android smartphones, coming in two versions, priced starting at $129.99.

The Kishi V2 Pro features a universal docking system that makes it compatible with a majority of modern Android smartphones with a USB-C connection. As you can see from the image, the controller gets your standard layout with dual analog sticks, a D-pad, and an array of action buttons. In addition, the V2 Pro features HyperSense Haptics, passthrough charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Razer even has its own Nexus app that will curate your games and keep them organized, along with an integrated launcher.

Source: Razer

While the standard model comes in black and costs $129.99, there is also an Xbox version that comes in white and costs a little more at $149.99. The Xbox version features the same inputs and features as the standard model but mimics the button layout of the Xbox controller with the proper A, B, X, Y configurations. Unfortunately, for now, the Kishi V2 Pro will only be available for Android smartphones, but if it's any consolation, Razer is releasing an Xbox version of its original Kishi V2 for iPhone.