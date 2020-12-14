The Razer Kishi controller is on sale for $70, so grab one before it sells out

I swear, I’ve been trying to write up a deals article on the Razer Kishi controller for the past month. It’s been on sale multiple times for the holiday shopping season, yet I always just seem to miss the deal on the Android gaming controller before it’s out of stock. But, I’m not too late this time! The Xbox version of the Kishi controller is on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy, and given how the controller has sold out in the past, you will want to grab one quickly.

So this is the Razer Kishi (Xbox) Android controller, which has a few visual differences from the normal Kishi controller. This version of the large controller has an Xbox Home button, and the other buttons are restyled to more closely resemble Microsoft’s controllers. It’s made specifically for the XCloud service, but it’s the same as the normal Razer Kishi in functionality.

But what I love about this controller is that it allows you to hold your phone like you would a Nintendo Switch. Most Android controllers will allow you to mount the phone above it (or you’ll have to buy that mount yourself). But the Razer Kishi offers a form factor that’s much more familiar to portable gamers and also looks to be a more sturdy way to hold your phone while gaming.

The Razer Kishi normally goes for $100, but it’s currently on sale for $70. Not bad at all! Just make sure that your phone will fit within the controller before buying, or be ready to modify your Kishi to fit your phone in its confines. Thankfully, modifying the controller isn’t difficult at all, so a little work can make this compatible with most devices.

Razer Kishi (Xbox) at Best Buy Grab yourself one of the best Android controllers for $30 off! The Kishi Xbox controller is ready for XCloud and any other mobile title that supports controllers, and on-sale stock for this goes fast! $70 at Best Buy

Razer Kishi (Xbox) at Amazon Grab yourself one of the best Android controllers for $30 off! The Kishi Xbox controller is ready for XCloud and any other mobile title that supports controllers, and on-sale stock for this goes fast! Buy at Amazon

If you’re on iOS, you can get a Razer Kishi for your iPhone, but be forewarned you’ll be paying the full $100.