Up-and-coming streamers can upgrade their setup on the cheap with this fantastic deal courtesy of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. Right now, you can grab the Razer Kiyo Pro streaming webcam for its lowest price ever, down to just $80 from its official $200 MSRP. That's a 60% discount!

Why the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is great

We live in an age where live streaming is more popular than ever, and as someone who enjoys streaming, a quality webcam is very important. I also know how hard it is to get a webcam that lets you look great with indoor lighting. The Razer Kiyo Pro uses a Sony Starvis sensor, which is designed for security cameras to have great performance in low-light scenarios. Because of that, even without a strong source of light, it ensures you remain clearly visible in your streams.

The camera also supports streaming at up to 1080p resolution and 60FPS, so if you're streaming games, you can stream yourself and the game at the same frame rate. 1080p is also plenty sharp for a live stream since most services don't support 4K streaming anyway. The camera also supports HDR, so it can provide even better lighting and more vibrant colors, though this only works at 720p resolution.

Other useful features include an adjustable field of view, so you can get the right look for your stream, and a privacy cover you can easily slide over the webcam. Naturally, the webcam also includes an adjustable monitor mount that makes it easier to get started with using it, though you can also use a tripod for even more flexibility.

Admittedly, the Razer Kiyo Pro is almost never sold for $200 these days, but this sale brings it down to a measly $80, and that's the lowest price we've ever seen for it. If you've been wanting better quality for your streams, now is a great time to jump in. You can also check out other great Prime Day deals on PC accessories for your setup.