Razer Kiyo Pro webcam now on sale for $130, its lowest price yet ($70 off)

Webcams have surged in popularity over the past year and a half (yes, it has been that long), leading to high prices and low stock everywhere. Thankfully, webcam availability has stabilized over the past few months, even if we’re not quite back to pre-pandemic prices. Razer released a high-end webcam earlier this year, the Kiyo Pro, and now it’s on sale for $70 below the original price. That’s $20 lower than the August sale we previously covered.

The Razer Kiyo Pro is equipped with a Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor, an adjustable FOV, USB 3.0 connectivity, and 1080p @ 60FPS video output. It would have been nice to have 4K at this price, but the main selling point here is the built-in ring light, which helps significantly with poor light conditions. Like most other webcams, you can either mount it above your monitor, or on top of a standard camera tripod.

Razer Kiyo Pro This high-end webcam from Razer is on sale for $129.99 at Amazon, a savings of $70 from the usual price, and the best discount we've seen yet. Buy at Amazon

This is one of the best webcams available right now, competing against other high-end models like the Dell UltraSharp Webcam and Logitech Brio. Neither of those two webcams have a ring light, but it’s worth noting that the Kiyo Pro occasionally has issues with auto-focus, so you might be better off with something else if you constantly move around.

If this isn’t quite what you’re looking for, or if that auto-focus issue is a deal-breaker, check out our roundup of the best webcams you can buy right now. Now that there’s more attention on webcam quality than ever, there are some great options from companies like Razer, Dell, and Logitech that will make you look great in everything from Zoom meetings to Discord calls.