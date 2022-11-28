Razer Kiyo Pro Razer Kiyo Pro $88 $200 Save $112 The Razer Kiyo Pro is a full HD webcam that comes with a built-in light sensor to compensate for the bad lighting in your room. Other highlight features include 60FPS support, USB 3.0 connectivity, adjustable FoV, and more. It's one of the best webcams available right now. $88 at Amazon

Razer's best webcam is now available to purchase with a huge discount for Cyber Monday. You can get your hands on a brand-new Kiyo Pro webcam for as little as $88. It's pretty close to the lowest price we've seen for this webcam, so it's definitely worth considering right now. This is easily one of the best webcams you can buy in 2022, and it handily beats a lot of other options out there.

The Razer Kiyo Pro is fitted with a Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor, and it supports 1080p resolution @ 60FPS. It would've been nice to have 4K support at this price, but the highlight here is the built-in light sensor that can detect how bright or dark its surroundings are to adjust the picture clarity accordingly. It's perfect for both streamers and working professionals who suffer from poor lighting for their online streams or video calls. Some other noteworthy features of the webcam include an adjustable FOV, USB 3.0 connectivity, different mounting options, and more.

The Razer Kiyo Pro was hard to recommend at launch when it carried a $200 price tag, but it's simply a no-brainer now at $88. It competes against other high-end webcams on the market including the Dell UltraSharp webcam and the Logitech StreamCam. Razer also makes a non-pro model of this webcam which comes with a built-in ring light. That's also a good option to consider if you don't have the best lighting in your room, but it tops out at 30FPS while recording at 1080p.