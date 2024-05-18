Razer Kiyo X $40 $80 Save $40 If you're looking to upgrade your webcam, this Razer Kiyo X is going to be a great option. It offers 1080p resolution at 30fps, and can also autofocus. Best of all, it's now just $40 for a limited time. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Webcams have become so important over the past few years. And while most laptops come with one, they are usually pretty poor quality and can be almost embarrassing if you're talking with work colleagues, family, or friends. If you're someone that relies on their webcam for everyday use, you're going to want to upgrade — and the time is now.

The Razer Kiyo X is now seeing a massive discount that drops it down to just $40 for a limited time. The discount from Amazon and Best Buy knocks 50% off the current retail price, which means, you're going to be able to get a great webcam for an absolute steal.

What's great about the Razer Kiyo X?

The Razer Kiyo X is a fantastic webcam that's going to offer a crisp image with vibrant colors. When it comes to performance, you're going to get two options, with streaming at 1080p at 30fps or 720p at 60fps The choice is really up to you and will depend on your personal needs and how you'll be streaming. In addition, the camera features auto focus, which means, no matter where you are in the frame, you'll be the center of attention. Of course, you can also adjust the focus as well, with the webcam also offering manual controls.

Those that like to go further into tweaking the settings will be happy to know that the Razer Kiyo X does offer the ability to create custom color profiles with adjustments for contrast, brightness, saturation, and more. However, if you want to keep things simple, you can also just use the provided presets as well. While the webcam looks large, it's actually quite compact, and can fold down to when needed for travel. While it can easily mount on your monitor, it can also go on a tripod as well.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this webcam if you're looking to up the quality of your streams. Best of all, it's not going to cost a lot of money, coming in at a fair and affordable price of just $40. So get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.