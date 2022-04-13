Razer and Lambda launch the TensorBook, a laptop for machine learning

Razer has teamed up with Lambda – a deep learning-focused company – to launch the new Lambda TensorBook, a laptop designed for deep learning developers. The new laptop combines hardware from Razer with Lambda’s deep learning software, and it boasts some impressive figures when it comes to machine learning performance.

On the hardware side, the Razer x Lambda TensorBook seems to be based on the Razer Blade 15. The chassis is nearly identical, but Razer’s signature black chassis and green logo make way for a silver look with some purple accents. The similarities continue when it comes to specs, and this model seems to be a specced-out variant of the 2021 Razer Blade 15, not the 2022 model. That means it’s powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, but it does have an improved GPU – you get the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, whereas the Razer Blade 15 had the 8GB variant. It also comes with 64GB of RAM (in two SODIMM slots) and a 1TB SSD.

The display isn’t the top-tier configuration, but you’re still getting a 15.6-inch panel with Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so this is far from a bad experience. The laptop also comes with all the ports you know from the Razer Blade 15 – two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a full-size SD card reader and a combo audio jack.

As for software, the Razer x Lambda TensorBook comes with Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS pre-installed, including the Lambda Stack deep learning suite and tools including PyTorch, Tensorflow, CUDA, and cuDNN all installed out of the box, so you should have all the tools you need for machine learning workloads. If you prefer Windows, you can get the laptop in a dual-boot configuration with both operating systems and the same suite of ML tools on both.

Between the hardware and software, Lambda claims the TensorBook offers up to four times the machine learning performance of the Apple M1 Max with a 32-core GPU, and it’s especially fast for vision-related ML tasks.

The Razer x Lambda TensorBook is available today and it starts at $3,499, but that already includes all the hardware and software specs mentioned above. The upgrades only include Windows dual-boot support and premium support from Lambda. You can check it out on Lambda’s website.