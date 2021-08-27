Razer laptops are up to $800 off for Intel Gamer Days

Intel’s Gamer Days event is back, and with it come some big discounts on PC gaming hardware. Razer is one of the companies participating in the Intel Gamer Days event, offering many of its Blade laptops with big discounts. The discounts go as high as $800, allowing you to save quite a bit of money on some high-end hardware.

Start with the Razer Blade 15 Base, two models are being discounted. You can get this laptop with a Full HD 120Hz display, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for $1,299. That’s a $200 discount from its usual price, but that’s just the official discount. Looking at Amazon’s page right now, there’s actually a $350 discount, making it just $1,048. Sure, it’s still using Intel’s 10th-generation processors, but this is still a very powerful machine, and the discount makes it that much more appealing.

If you want more power, you can upgrade to a 4K OLED (60Hz) display, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, and 512GB of storage for $1,699, and this is $600 off its regular price. That makes this upgrade far more compelling, and you’ll have plenty of power for gaming this way. Not only that, but Amazon actually seems to be offering a much higher discount than the official value, bringing this all the way down to $1,399.99. That’s $900 off.

Moving on to the Razer Blade 15 Advanced, this is an even more powerful laptop. You get an Intel Core i7-10875H processor and 16GB of RAM, along with your choice of three different configurations. The first configuration has a Full HD 300Hz display, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, and 512GB of SSD storage. Officially, this is $800 off, bringing it from $2,599 to $1,800. However, Amazon is adding an extra $100 right now, making it just $1,699.99.

Another configuration being discounted upgrades to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super and 1TB of storage, but otherwise, it’s the same. Razer’s official discount gets you $500 off, from $2,999 to $2,499. Again, Amazon is discounting it even further to $2,199.99, for a total of $800 off. Finally, you can also get the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with a 4K OLED display. Officially, this is being discounted from $3,299 to $2,999, but Amazon actually has it listed for $2,699 right now.

If you’re more of a content creator than a gamer, the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is also discounted for Intel’s Gamer Days. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It also has a 4K OLED panel, ideal for editing video or photos. Officially, this model is $500 off, going from $4,299.99 to $3,799.99. Amazon is currently selling it for $3,399, however, making it a whopping $900 cheaper than its usual price.

Finally, for those who need the biggest displays possible, the Razer Blade 17 Pro is also seeing a big discount. This laptop has a 17-inch Full HD 300Hz display, and it’s powered by an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Its official retail price is $3,199, but Razer is offering an $800 discount that brings it down to $2,399. And Amazon is going even further with an extra $150 off, making it $2,249.

In addition to these direct discounts on the laptops, Razer is also offering two games along with the purchase of any of these models. During the Intel Gamer Days sale, you’ll get download codes for Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Razer’s Intel Gamer Days sale will last through September 5. Keep in mind that Amazon’s discounts may vary during this period, so they might not always be lower than Razer’s official discount. If you’re wondering, all of these laptops will be updatable to Windows 11 once the upgrade is available later this year.