Razer launches new Seiren V2 microphones for streamers

Razer has consistently been releasing new products for gamers and streamers alike, and it’s been trying to cover more and more ground in terms of price ranges, too. A recent example was the launch of the Ripsaw X and Kiyo X, affordable versions of its video capture card and webcam, respectively. Today, Razer is announcing new microphones, the Seiren V2 Pro and V2 X.

These are successors to the original Razer Seiren Pro and Seiren X, with one being aimed at more professional streamers with a higher budget, while the other is meant for those just starting out who don’t want to spend as much.

Naturally, the Razer Seiren V2 Pro is the more impressive of the two, featuring a dynamic microphone capsule that delivers better sound quality and clarity. Plus, it has features like an analog gain limiter to prevent distortion during more intense moments (such as screaming or yelling), and a high pass filter that prevents certain low frequencies from being recorded.

Meanwhile the Seiren V2 X is still using a condenser capsule, specifically a 25mm one. It still has features like an analog gain limiter and the frequency response is the same for both models, too (20Hz to 20,000Hz). It also uses a supercardioid pattern that’s designed to only pick up the user’s voice. It does miss out on the high pass filter, however.

Aside from that, the two microphones are very similar. They have a 24-bit bit rate, shock absorber (with the Pro also having a built-in windsock for the microphone), mic monitoring via a 3.5mm headphone jack, and they connect via a USB Type-C to Type-A cable.

The Razer Seiren V2 Pro and Seiren V2 X are available to buy today. The Seiren V2 X costs $99.99, while the V2 Pro will run you $149.99. You can buy them below.

