Razer has a new Wolverine V2 Chroma controller for Xbox and PC

Razer has launched the new Wolverine V2 Chroma controller for Xbox consoles and PC. As the name suggests, this is a new version of the Wolverine V2 controller with support for customizable Chroma lighting. However, that’s not the only thing that’s new in this version, and it’s overall a more customizable and capable controller.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma retains a lot of the benefits of the original version. The face buttons have the same mecha-tactile mechanism, promising faster actuation times compared to standard buttons and a lifetime of up to 3 million clicks. You also get four shoulder buttons (two more than a standard controller) plus two analog triggers, and the triggers have adjustable travel distance. If you need more precision for the analog controls, such as in a racing game, you can use the full travel distance, but if you want faster actuation for an FPS, you can reduce it.

However, there are some changes in the buttons, too. First off, you have four additional buttons on the back of the controller, which you can map to any of the other buttons on a standard controller. These are easily accessible with the fingers that already rest on the back of the controller. To map these buttons, you need the Razer Controller Setup app for Xbox and PC, which is available on the Microsoft Store.

Over on the front, the D-pad has a circular design now, making it easier to move diagonally, and the thumbsticks have swappable caps, so you can choose between concave and convex caps depending on your preference. Concave stick caps are taller and offer a bit more precision, while convex sticks are shorter and allow for faster movement. You can also adjust the sensitivity of the analog sticks in the Razer Controller Setup app.

One final improvement is that while the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is still wired, the cable is detachable in this version. This should make it easier to take the controller with you or store it without having a cable sticking out at the top.

Otherwise, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is the same as the standard Wolverine V2. It has the same L-shaped handle design with rubber-covered grips to make the controller less slippery and more comfortable. It comes with rumble support, which is also adjustable, and it has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio passthrough.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is available today from Razer and other retailers for $149.99 or €159.99. You can buy it below. If you’re more of a mouse and keyboard fan, the company recently launched the Basilisk V3 mouse, as well as a series of Halo-themed peripherals.