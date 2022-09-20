Razer launches budget-oriented Leviathan V2 X soundbar for under $100

Razer has announced the latest addition to its portfolio of audio accessories, the Leviathan V2 X soundbar. As per usual with Razer, the X designation indicates that this is a cheaper version of Leviathan V2, which the company launched earlier this year. This new model has less impressive specs, but it’s also easier to power and much cheaper.

Inside the Razer Leviathan V2 X are two full-range drivers and two passive radiators to power deliver powerful stereo sound. Razer claims it can reach up to 90dB when sitting 1 meter away from the soundbar, so you can get a fairly immersive experience from it. Unlike its more expensive sibling, this one doesn’t include official support for THX Spatial Audio, so you’re likely going to get a more standard stereo experience. Of course, there’s also no subwoofer, so it was never going to be the same level of immersion.

What it does have is support for both USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity. In fact, the speaker is powered by a single USB Type-C cable, so you can plug it into your PC and use it right away without an external power supply. The speaker will only be as loud as the power source allows, though, so you’ll need a capable USB port to connect it to. Bluetooth support means you can also connect your phone to the soundbar to listen to content from it.

Additionally, the Razer Leviathan V2 X comes with Razer Chroma RGB support, with 14 lighting zones so you can customize the lighting effects to your liking, and it can also react to the music playing from it. For reference, the regular Leviathan V2 has 18 lighting zones, so this isn’t a huge step down. The light strip is placed under the soundbar so it bounces off your desk.

In exchange for the sacrifices it makes compared to its sibling, the Razer Leviathan V2 X costs just $99.99, which is less than half the price of the existing model. If you’re interested, you can check it out below, though it doesn’t seem to available yet at writing time.