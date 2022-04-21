Razer’s Leviathan V2 is a gaming soundbar with THX Spatial Audio

Razer has announced the latest of its gaming peripherals, the Leviathan V2 soundbar. The company claims this is the world’s first gaming soundbar with support for THX Spatial Audio, which is a feature Razer often includes in its more expensive audio products.

The speaker setup inside the Razer Leviathan V2 includes two full-range drivers, two passive radiators, two tweeters, and a down-firing subwoofer, so it should provide a wide soundstage. The subwoofer is a separate device, and it connects using a dedicated cable to the soundbar. Razer is promising full-range and high-fidelity audio for gaming, movies, music, and more. THX Spatial Audio should enhance the experience by providing a surround-sound experience, too.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Razer Leviathan V2 is designed to work with PCs, and it connects via USB, but it also supports Bluetooth. That means you can use it wirelessly with your PC, phone, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device if you so desire.

Design-wise, the soundbar comes with detachable feet to allow users to adjust the height and angle to their preference. The soundbar is compact enough to fit under a monitor, with the subwoofer being more so designed to sit off to the side. It’s bigger and weighs almost twice as much as the soundbar itself, so it’s a fairly large unit.

The top of the soundbar also features quick volume controls and a microphone mute button. Of course, this is Razer, so it also supports Chroma RGB lighting with 18 lighting zones, so you can add a bit more flair to your desk setup, as well as sync it with other Razer devices you may have. This is all customizable via Razer Synapse or the Razer Audio smartphone app. The apps also include an audio equalizer with 10 presets included by default.

The Razer leviathan V2 is available to buy starting today for $249.99/€249.99. You can buy it below.