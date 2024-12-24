As an avid PC gamer, I take my peripherals very seriously, and since I tend to play a lot of FPS (first-person shooter) games, the importance of directional audio means I game almost exclusively while wearing a high quality gaming headset. I struggle to imagine how anyone plays games like Counter-Strike 2 or Apex Legends with speakers. Even in a game where directional audio is more about the joy of immersion than winning, like The Last of Us, I still wear my Razer BlackShark V2 Pros to get the most out of any games that support directional or surround sound.

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar seems designed almost exclusively to change my mind. Each of its features promises to deliver the best of immersive audio, alongside the ease of use that comes with a soundbar. After all, it does get pretty tiring to wear my headset for long stretches, and it's frankly unnecessary when I'm just watching a movie or TV show. The Leviathan V2 Pro sets out to achieve the best of both worlds, offering beamforming sound delivered with head-tracking AI. It also pairs with a subwoofer to deliver a range of frequencies and bass intensity that no gaming headset can replicate. I kept an open mind and spent some time testing out this smart PC soundbar.

Your changes have been saved Razer Leviathan V2 Pro 8 / 10 The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro asks you to trust in its beamforming audio and AI-powered head tracking. It aims to simulate an all-in-one headset and loud speaker experience for your gaming PC.

Great sound thanks to soundbar and subwoofer combo Cons Almost zero compatibility with anything other than PC

$500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at Razer

About this review: Razer sent me the Leviathan V2 Pro for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its contents.

Pricing, availability, and specs

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro was released in February 2023 and retails for $500. The Razer soundbar tries to meet the lofty expectations of its high cost with support for THX spatial audio, five full-range 2-inch drivers built into the soundbar, and a booming 5.25-inch down-firing subwoofer driver. The Leviathan V2 Pro supports audio playback via Bluetooth or via a USB connection to your PC. It’s currently available from Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from Razer’s website.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, USB-C to PC Integrations Razer Synapse Ports 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB audio input Power External Power Adapter Speaker Arrangement 1 Soundbar, 1 Subwoofer Dimensions Soundbar: 23.6” x 4.5” x 3.5”; Subwoofer: 10.2” x 11.6” x 10.2” Colors Black Drivers 5 x 2" full-range drivers; 1 x 5.25" down-firing subwoofer driver Frequency Response 40 Hz – 20 kHz Expand

What's good about the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro?

Booming sound that fills the room

The Leviathan V2 Pro offers four distinct audio modes, each befitting a unique purpose. When I wanted to enjoy a movie or watch YouTube, I set to Stereo, which, when paired with the subwoofer, offered an incredibly full sound that shook the collectible shot glasses on the shelving next to my desk. As far as PC soundbars go, this is the best I’ve heard, although for $500 it had better be.

The real magic comes in the three audio modes that leverage the Leviathan’s beamforming technology, which, if I’m being totally honest, had me worried that it would be little more than a parlor trick. But once I started experimenting with the spatial audio modes, I was actually quite impressed. First, I played some rounds of Counter-Strike 2, with the Leviathan V2 Pro set on Virtual Headset and watched as the indicator lights all gently blinked at me, indicating the soundbar was tracking my head. The experience was uncanny. It mimicked the sensation of two small speakers sitting 1 inch from each ear and sounded like I was wearing an open-back headset.

Setting the soundbar to Virtual Speakers was a similarly surreal experience. Here, the THX Spatial Audio simulates a 7-speaker surround sound setup and beams the audio all around the room for enveloping sound. Games like Spider-Man Remastered and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order both support 7.1 audio and showcase the best this setting had to offer. While you can find some titles on streaming services that support 7.1 audio, 5.1 or Dolby Atmos are far more common. When playing audio that wasn’t 7.1, the effect was still very cool but somewhat muddied.

Finally, the Room Fill mode is designed to beam the audio all over the room and is intended for multiple listeners, like when other people sitting with you to watch a movie or a game. I don’t see this mode being used too much, and I found it to be the least impressive of the lot.

What's bad about the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro?

Almost zero interoperability