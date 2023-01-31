The Razer Leviathan V2 uses an infrared camera to create beamforming audio, and it's available now for $399.99.

Razer has announced that you can now pre-order its latest Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar, featuring head-tracking AI. The soundbar will run you $399.99 and it starts shipping on February 3, so you won't have long to wait if you buy it today.

Announced earlier this year at CES, the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro uses an infrared (IR) camera to track the position of the user and it can deliver directional audio to ensure the best listening experience possible, even as users move around the room. With beamforming audio, the soundbar can create a surround sound experience that works just as well wherever you are in the room. The soundbar is certified for THX Spatial Audio, with a virtual headset mode for 2.1 stereo sound and a virtual speaker mode to simulate a 7.1 surround soundstage.

The sound itself is delivered by five full-range 2-inch drivers built into the soundbar itself, and there's also a separate subwoofer unit with a 5.25-inch driver. The end result should be an audio experience that can deliver clear treble and powerful bass. It's worth noting that the subwoofer requires a connection to the soundbar as well as its own power adapter, though.

You can connect the soundbar to your PC using the USB Type-C port or pair it with a phone using Bluetooth. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack for when you want to listen without bothering the people around you. If you use it with your phone, you can also change audio settings using the Razer Audio app.

Of course, it's a Razer product, and that means it supports Chroma RGB. Underneath the soundbar are 30 RGB lighting zones, allowing you to create a variety of visual effects in tune with the rest of your setup.

As mentioned above, the Razer Leviathan is available to buy now, though only from Razer directly. At $399.99, it's not cheap, but it's looking to be a big step up from the previous models.