Razer made a mask with RGB lighting and a gaming chair with a 60″ display

Razer is taking the concept of the N95 mask to the next level. As part of its CES 2021 announcements, the company on Tuesday introduced Project Hazel, the “world’s smartest face mask.”

Project Hazel looks like what you’d expect a face mask made by Razer to look, with a glossy plastic shell that’s waterproof and scratch-resistant. The mask features detachable and rechargeable active ventilators and high bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) Smart Pods that regulate airflow.

Thanks to its transparent design, Project Hazel allows others to view facial cues, improving social interactions, according to Razer. Masks make it nearly impossible to pick up on nonverbal cues since you can’t see if someone is smiling. Project Hazel’s design aims to address that. And if you’re wearing Razer’s face mask in the dark, interior lighting will activate automatically.

Project Hazel also features VoiceAmp Technology, which uses a built-in microphone and amplifier to enhance the user’s voice. My hope is Razer’s technology will make everyone sound like Ben Affleck’s Batman, who has a kind of metallic growl. If it sounds intimidating, it just means people will keep their distance, which is the whole point.

The smart mask also features active air cooling and regulation, an air-tight seal from its adjustable ear loops, and a wireless fast charging box that can sanitize the mask with disinfecting UV-light. As you’d expect, Project Hazel comes equipped with RGB lighting, which is a staple of modern Razer products.

“Razer acknowledges the uncertainty in the road ahead, and so it was our duty to help protect our community members and prepare them from invisible threats,” said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer. “The Project Hazel smart mask concept is intended to be functional, yet comfortable and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic.”

Razer also announced Project Brooklyn, a state-of-the-art gaming chair that features a carbon fiber design, RGB lighting, and a 60-inch rollout display. The chair sits on an adjustable platform with cable-routing and takes design cues from the Razer Raptor monitor. It also features “4D” armrests that neatly tuck away and collapsible tables, so you can quickly switch from a mouse and keyboard to a controller.

Razer said it will continue to develop Project Brooklyn and conduct tests with top esports athletes and personalities. Will it ever become a real product? Maybe, maybe not. But there’s no denying it looks cool as hell.