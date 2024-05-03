Key Takeaways Razer is now offering a unique head strap system for the Meta Quest 3.

Razer promises excellent comfort and an adjustable fit that's great for all head shapes and sizes.

This head strap system comes priced at $139.98.

Razer is just one of those companies that just doesn't play it safe when it comes to its designs and products. Unlike other companies, it's willing to take risks with new types of products, and while these items can sometimes be a miss, it's still good to see a company out there willing to try new things.

Despite this, the company has managed to be successful for many years, with dedicated fans that stretch all across the world. The brand has now decided to launch a new headstrap system for the Meta Quest 3 that looks quite interesting. The system has an extremly unique design that includes a new face mask and head strap, and states that it's an "authorized" accessory.

Something new for your Meta Quest 3

The Meta Quest 3 has been out for some time, and while there a large variety of accessories out there, most of them play it pretty safe and look the same. That's where Razer's new Meta Quest head strap comes into play, with its over-the-top design that really does look quite different when compared to other ones that are being offered by other companies.

The head strap get the "Made for Meta" branding and is co-developed by ResMed, a company that primarily has its foot in the medical industry. Leverating ResMed's data, Razer was able to create a head strap that not only looks good, but also feels good too. This is essential if you're looking to create a head strap, as it can be used for hours and needs to be comfortable.

The facial interface is made from a hyperallergenic material that is meant to lessen irritations to the skin, and has a design that minimizes light into the face mask, while also providing plenty of breathability. Razer touts that this face mask offers a "crevace free" design, which is better for hygeince and makes it easier to clean. Furthemore, it offers the perfect balance when it comes to comfort and support.

Of course, this is just one component of the system, with the other being the head strap. Razer states that it's strap has been design with all types of head shapes and sizes in mind, and will be a great fit with very little pressure applied to the head. The strap is made from high performance nylon, and is adjustable, with comfort and balance in mind. The strap system is also design to work with the Meta Quest 3 docking station.

While the big news here is that the new head strap is available for the Quest 3, the company also has a version available for the Quest 2, just in case you want to purchase one for that model instead. When it comes to price, you're looking at spending $139.98 for this model, which is one of the highest prices we've seen for a head strap. But if you're looking for something different, then this might be right up your alley.