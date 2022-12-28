Razer Nari Essential Wireless $35 $100 Save $65 The Razer Nari Essential offer immersive surround sound with up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. $35 at Best Buy $35 at Amazon

Razer makes some of the best gaming headphones so you know that you're getting a quality product whenever the company is involved. While the Razer Nari Essential wireless headphones came out a couple of years ago, they are still very good, offering immersive 7.1 surround sound audio, along with long battery life, and a boom that you can flip up to instantly mute the microphone. While the Nari Essential is normally priced at $100, it is now being discounted by 65 percent, knocking it down to just $35 for a limited time.

Despite its size, the Razer Nari Essential is made to be comfortable, featuring a lightweight design, auto-adjusting headband, and gel cushion earpads that offer great support that also have a cooling property. When it comes to the audio, you get great sound thanks to the 40mm drivers and immersive THX spatial audio support. Also with intuitive controls, you'll easily be able to make adjustments on the fly. Furthermore, you get a flip microphone with passive noise-canceling and when you flip up the boom, it will automatically mute the audio.

When it comes to performance, you'll get long battery life with a single charge, as the Nari Essential is rated for up to 16 hours of use. You can charge the headphones using any Micro USB cable. In addition, you'll also get excellent range since it uses 2.4GHz wireless technology that can provide up to 12 meters of clear audio from the source. The headset can be used with a PC and compatible game console like the PlayStation 4. As mentioned before, this headset is on sale for a limited time for just $35 and can be purchased from Best Buy or Amazon.