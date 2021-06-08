Razer is working on a new pair of colorful over-ear headphones

Ahead of the launch of its new Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds earlier today, Razer pushed an update to its Razer Audio app on Google Play. The changelog for version 3.2.0.924 of the app lists the devices the app is compatible with, and one of those devices hasn’t been released yet. The app now supports the “Razer Opus X”, which seem to be new over-ear headphones that’ll be available in a few striking colors.

Within the app, the new Razer Opus X are code-named “samantha_t2.” The app suggests there will be several versions of the headphones: X Edition, Black Edition, Green Edition, Mercury Edition, and Quartz Edition. The app has images of the Opus X in Quartz, Green, and Mercury but not in Black or “X Edition.”

From these images, we can see that the new headphones will have a USB-C port for charging and the same button layout of the first Opus headphones. There’s a power button, a volume down button, a volume up button, and a multifunction button.

The Razer Audio app itself doesn’t reveal many details of the new Opus X headphones. However, since the newly-released Hammerhead True Wireless X seem to be a more affordable version of the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, it’s reasonable to assume that the Opus X will be a more affordable version of the company’s first Opus device. The Razer Opus were released in the middle of last year and surprised many by how good the ANC and sound quality were.

Although the Opus X are now listed in the Razer Audio app, there’s no mention of the products on Razer’s website or social media pages. Given the inclusion of the device in the app, though, we suspect an official launch isn’t too far away.