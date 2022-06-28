The Razer Ornata V3 keyboard is thinner, lighter, and cheaper than it predecessor

Razer has launched two new members of its Ornata series of keyboards, the Ornata V3 and V3 X. Razer’s Ornata keyboards are “mecha-membrane” boards, mixing mechanical switches with a membrane board underneath. This provides the clicky feel of a mechanical switch, while also feeling soft like a membrane. The new keyboards are available starting today, and they’re actually cheaper than their predecessor, the Ornata V2.

That’s because, in some ways, it actually appears to be something of a downgrade. It does have advantages, though, starting with the fact that it’s thinner and lighter. Razer touts 27.05mm of thickness for the keyboard’s chassis, and 4.4mm of height for the keys themselves. The keyboard also weighs 800 grams, which is over 100 grams less than the V2.

The keys also have shorter switches, which should make them easier to actuate. Another improvement is that the new keycaps are UV-coated, which should protect against scratches and regular wear and tear over the years.

However, that seems to be the extent of the improvements. The Razer Ornata V3 has four programmable media keys, which you can use for volume, brightness, or play/pause controls depending on how you configure them. However, it loses the more intuitive digital wheel that was in the V2 model, which made these adjustments even easier. Additionally, the new keyboard no longer supports per-key RGB lighting, and instead has just 10 lighting zones, so you’re more limited in that regard, too. Rounding things out, Razer has replaced the cushioned wrist rest with a soft-touch rubber-coated one that has a slimmer profile.

That’s for the standard Ornata V3, but if you want to go even cheaper, there’s also the new Ornata V3 X. This model only has a single zone of RGB lighting, and it loses the media control keys, but it’s otherwise similar to the Ornata V3.

The Razer Ornata V3 is available starting today for $69.99, which is significantly lower than the $99.99 launch price of the V2. However, you can find some big discounts on the V2 these days. The Razer Ornata V3 X doesn’t seem to be available yet, but it will cost $39.99.