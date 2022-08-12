The Razer Phone Theme Store is finally shutting down later this month

If you own a Razer Phone or Razer Phone 2, this month will be your last chance to get custom themes from the Razer Theme Store. The theme store will shut down towards the end of the month, finally closing the book on Razer’s smartphone experiment.

Razer updated its support page, indicating that the closure would occur on August 24. The support page also states that users should download whatever theme they want before the shutdown because once the store is taken down, the themes will no longer be available. Razer does state that an applied theme will always stay on a device, but previously applied themes will not be stored on the phone. Razer does hold out an olive branch for crushed consumers, as it shared a link to some Razer wallpapers that can be permanently downloaded. You can find the mobile wallpaper by scrolling to the bottom, where there are 39 total. If that isn’t enough, you can also check out the XDA wallpaper galleries.

If unfamiliar with the Razer Theme Store, it offered various themes that could be applied to any Razer Phone. The themes included customizations for the launcher, system UI, lock screen, and more. It was a complete overhaul in terms of the visuals. Some themes were even attached to video game IPs like Namco’s Tekken, the WB’s Dying Light, and many more. While interesting, it is common to find theming apps on the Google Play Store.

If you’ve completely forgotten about Razer’s smartphone experiment, the development of the first phone started after the company acquired smartphone maker Nextbit. A short ten months later and the Razer Phone was born. The phone didn’t have the most modern design, with huge bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. But what it lacked in style, it made up in performance. The Razer Phone’s most notable feature was its 120Hz display, which was extremely rare then. The phone also had dual front-firing speakers and a large 4,000mAh battery.

The follow-up, the Razer Phone 2, brought more of the same and featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with a vapor chamber cooling system. The second iteration also offered customizable RGB lighting, the return of the 120Hz display, and dual front-facing speakers. While these handsets were gaming optimized, they didn’t catch on. Razer had a third phone up its sleeve but canceled the launch following disappointing sales of the first two phones. Once more, the Razer Theme Store will close on August 24, 2022. Be sure to visit the store one last time and bid it farewell before it closes forever.

Source: Razer

Via: 9to5Google