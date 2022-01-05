Razer reveals gaming chair, updated face mask, and desk PC concept

Razer is one of the most well-known PC and PC accessory companies in the world, with a wide range of laptops, desktop computers, keyboards, mice, headsets, and much more. Razer already announced a new range of Blade gaming laptops and a smartwatch collaboration with Fossil, and the company has revealed a few more products.

Razer Project Sophia

Project Sophia is Razer’s attempt at a modular desk PC, in both 65-inch and 77-inch sizes, which folds open to reveal a large display. The bottom panel is one massive sheet of glass, with space for modules that magnetically snap into place underneath the glass. Razer is designing modules that provide touchscreen digitizers, tablets, creative input tools, and sound systems. The top panel contains a “next-gen OLED display”, but Razer seemed to imply that you’ll be able to swap out the display for a high refresh rate screen.

Razer said in its press release, “at the heart of Project Sophia is a customized PCB fitted with cutting-edge core components, including the latest Intel processor and NVIDIA GPU to support the most resource-intensive tasks. To maximize desk space, all of this is housed in a slim chassis that magnetically snaps in underneath the glass tabletop, which can be just as easily detached to install new upgrades, allowing the user to quickly create the system required for the task at hand.”

There’s no timeline yet for when Project Sophia could arrive, if it ever will. Razer regularly releases product concepts like Sophia that never materialize (the ‘Project Brooklyn’ chair with an OLED screen from last year hasn’t become real yet), so we’ll have to see if Sophia ever becomes real.

Razer Zephyr Pro

Razer first showed off its idea for an RGB-equipped N95 face mask in March 2021, called Project Hazel, which later became a real product: the $99.99 Razer Zephyr. The face mask has been in short supply since release, and now Razer is launching an updated version.

The new Razer Zephyr Pro isn’t too different than the original Zephyr, except that it now has “Razer’s patent-pending voice amplification technology,” so people around you will hear your voice more clearly. There’s no mention of voice filters to make you sound like Darth Vader or Bane, which frankly, seems like a missed opportunity to me. Razer also didn’t specify when the new model would be available.

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense

Gaming chairs are a dime a dozen, but Razer tried to go for a more premium design with last year’s Razer Enki series of chairs. The Enki Pro was the best of the bunch, with a carbon fiber finish on the exterior and Alcantara/leatherette upholstering, and now Razer is upgrading the Enki Pro with haptic feedback. No, really.

The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense (what a name!) uses the same Razer HyperSense feedback found in some of the company’s audio headsets, which provides “a range of vibrations, textures, and motions” synchronized with video games. Razer said, “with native support for over 2,200 games, movies and music titles, including games such as F1 2021, Forza Horizon 5 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, players will not only be able to feel every corner on the track, but will also be enveloped in their game surroundings thanks to the physical feedback provided by the Enki Pro HyperSense haptics.” You’ll also be able to map certain keys or controller buttons to generate haptic feedback for games that don’t directly support HyperSense.

Besides the haptic feedback motor, the Enki Pro has a 22inch ultrawide seat base, 100 degrees shoulder arches, and built-in lumbar arch. There’s no release date for the chair yet.