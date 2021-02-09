Say ‘I love you’ to the gamer in your life with a discount on Razer Quartz products

I am pretty happy that pink-colored tech items have been taking off lately. It’s a really nice color for tech! Black is boring, and white can look dirty and get stained too easily if the material isn’t up to snuff. The pink and rose gold colors manage to look great while not being too overwhelming color-wise. It’s just really nice! Now, for Valentine’s Day, Razer has discounted their Razer Quartz line at Best Buy so that you can pick up these accessories for the gaming guy or gal in your life. Sadly you can’t give the gift of Project Hazel yet, but maybe next year?

First, let’s start with the Razer Quartz headsets. The cute Razer Kraken Kitty RBG headset is $23 off for the Quartz color, bringing the total down to $127. For those that like the cat ear headsets, this is a perfect gift! But, it’s also very much a love it or hate it type gift–if you’re not sure your loved one will love the cat ears, it’s better to err on the side of caution. Sure, you can take the ears off, but then why pay the premium for them?

In that case, you can pick up the standard Razer Kraken headset in Quartz! The headset isn’t on sale, but it does come with a free gift–the matching Razer Base Station V2 (in Quartz, of course), with RGB lighting. Usually $70, not only is this a headset stand, but you can plug your headset directly into it. It’s great for plug into a USB port in the back of your computer for cable management. While it’s on sale for the event for $59, getting it for free with the purchase of the pink Razer Kraken headset may be the best deal of the bunch!

Of course, we can’t forget the computer accessories! While we focused on Logitech and Aukey device deals last week, most of them weren’t pink. That’s no fun! Razer knows that pink computer accessories are what tie a whole set up together, so now’s the time to pick them up. To start, the Razer BlackWidow V3 in Quartz is $21 off, bringing the total down to just $119. This version of the BlackWidow uses Razer’s custom-made green switches, and other than the color is the same as the standard BlackWidow.

Next up is the Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse. While I’m not a fan of wireless mice, if you don’t have Bluetooth issues around the house, this will be a great buy. The Quartz color of the mouse is $127, $23 off the MSRP. Oh, and don’t forget the Quartz mousepad! The matching Razer Galiathus mousepad is actually mostly a light gray, but that means it’s perfect for helping your Quartz accessories pop. The RGB lighting helps with that too, of course! At $9 off, you’ll get this accessory for $51.