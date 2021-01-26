Looking for new computer accessories? Score big discounts on the Razer Raptor, the Seiren series, and more!

If you’ve been lucky enough to get your computer upgraded with a new processor and graphics card, then you know what’s next–a slew of shiny new computer accessories to go with your new rig! Your old stuff may work, but there’s nothing better than a new monitor to show off your rig’s new power, or just the feel of a new, clicky mechanical keyboard. It’s awesome! Razer gets the feeling, too, and they happen to have all sorts of computer accessories at a discount. Keep on scrolling to see how much you can save on the Razer Raptor, the BlackWidow keyboard, and more!

So, that new monitor I mentioned above? The Razer Raptor 27-inch monitor is $100 off at both Amazon and Best Buy! Featuring a WQHD display, 144Hz refresh rate, and an RGB-lit base, this is definitely going to please any LED-loving gamer. The monitor base also has built-in cable management, which, really, more bases should have. This powerful and bright monitor can be yours for just $600!

You may not need a new monitor, though, and that’s okay! Are you considering streaming instead? You may remember my article about the Razer Seiren Emote microphone yesterday, and that’s still on sale for just $100! That’s not the only good Razer microphone on sale, though. There’s also the Razer Seiren X, which has all the same properties as the Seiren Emote, just without the LED emotes playing on the microphone. The Seiren X normally retails at $100 (the current sale price for the Emote), but you can pick it up at Amazon for $81. Not bad! If these microphones are too much, though, and you want something simple, the Razer Seiran Mini is always available for just $50.

And of course, let’s not forget the keyboards! Razer is probably most well known for their click mechanical keyboards with the company’s crafted switches, so you know you can’t have a round-up without them. Razer’s most premium mechanical keyboard, the BlackWidow Elite, is currently on a hefty $47 discount at Amazon and a slightly less hefty $40 discount at Best Buy. If you’re looking for a tenkeyless keyboard instead, the BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 is down to $90 at Amazon. The TKL has the same build quality as the Elite but nixes the numerical keypad and media controls to offer more space. Pretty nice!

Are you looking for even more deals? Check out Razer’s Amazon page–you’ll be sure to find even more great discounts.