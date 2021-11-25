The Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor can be yours for just $500

Razer’s high-end Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor is down to an all-time low price ahead of this year’s Black Friday. Right now, you can get this Quad HD monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 400 support for just $500, which is $200 off its regular price. Not only is this monitor packing some serious specs, but it has some extras that make this a fantastic monitor, including RGB lighting and a premium design.

Razer Raptor 27 Gaming Monitor ($200 off) The Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor has high-end specs for gamers, including adaptive refresh rates and Quad HD resolution, plus it has a premium design with RGB and cable management. $500 at Amazon

Let’s break this down. The Razer Raptor comes with a 27-inch display, which has a sharp Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution, so whether you’re working or gaming, this is a great screen already. On top of that, you get a 144Hz refresh rate with support for adaptive sync (NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync), plus a 1ms response time with ultra low motion blur. The screen covers 95% of DCI-P3, and HDR 400 support rounds out the specs with basic support for HDR technology, even if it isn’t the best HDR experience on the planet.

There’s more to the Razer Raptor than the specs, though. The monitor has an ultra-thin 2.3mm bezel on the sides and top, making it easier to create multi-monitor setups with as small of a gap as possible. It’s also designed to make cable management easy, with a stand designed to pass the cables through so they come cleanly off the back. Plus, accessing the ports is easy thanks to the 90-degree tilt that brings the rear ports closer to you. The monitor also includes all the cables you you’ll need, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C (for DisplayPort Alt mode) and a USB Type-A extension cable.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a premium Razer product without Chroma RGB lighting. The base of the monitor supports the full range of 16.8 million colors to choose from, and you can customize it with Razer Synapse to match the rest of your setup.

If you want to complement the Razer Raptor with other peripherals or components, check out our Black Friday PC deals hub. And for deals on all things mobile tech, we have even more Black Friday deals worth checking out.