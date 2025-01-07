Razer has announced a slew of new and updated products for the CES 2025 and seems determined to push the boundaries of just how much RGB we can fit into our gaming setups. Along with the headline announcement of the powerful new AMD CPU-powered Blade 16 gaming laptop, Razer followed up with announcements on everything from chairs, desk furniture, and RGB light bars to a new handheld gaming dock and an AI esports coach. Here is everything that Razer announced for CES 2025.

RGB accessories

Too much RGB? There is apparently no such thing

Razer saw fit to announce an absolutely massive number of new Chroma products for CES this year, and it seemed like every possible idea got the green light, pun intended.

Razer Monitor Stand Chroma

Source: Razer

If you've ever needed to reclaim some desk space around your gaming or work setup, you've likely come across monitor stands that create additional space beneath them. These are perfect for storing your keyboard out of the way or even just helping your desk look less crowded. Razer took one look at those and said, "Hey, we should Chroma that." Enter the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma.

This new accessory features an RGB lighting strip, 2 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and supports up to 44 lbs. It will retail for $199.99 and is available for pre-order now.

Aether Standing Light Bars

Source: Razer

Razer is adding to its Aether line of RGB lighting products with the Aether Standing Light Bars. They offer front-facing and rear-projecting lighting options, are powered by 30 LEDs in each bar, and are smart home compatible with any controller or device supported by Matter.

The Aether Standing Light Bars will retail for $99.99 and are available now for pre-order.

Razer Handheld Dock Chroma

This is basically a Nintendo Switch dock with Chroma, some connectivity improvements, and compatibility with a wide array of handheld gaming devices.

The Razer Handheld Dock Chroma features gigabit Ethernet, multiple USB ports, HDMI output, and 100W power passthrough for charging devices. Of course, it also features RGB.

The dock will retail for $79.99 and is available now for pre-order.

A concept RGB chair and a more approachable one

Project Arielle, an RGB gaming chair with heating and cooling

Source: Razer

Project Arielle is Razer's latest concept product: a mesh gaming chair based on the Fujin Pro, with an integrated bladeless fan system that can push heated or cooled air throughout the chair.

The bladeless system, à la Dyson, will offer three adjustable speeds for cooling and features energy-efficient PTC heaters to deliver warm air. This will all be controlled by the user via a touch panel. Razer says the panel will also have "a quick-release connection system to keep the power cable secure," implying the chair must be plugged in.

Razer Iskur V2 X

Razer is launching a more affordable version of its popular Iskur V2 gaming chair. The more affordable version maintains many of the core components from the Iskur V2 while eliminating some less necessary features to save costs, such as reducing the armrests' degrees and directions of movement.

The Razer Iskur V2 X is available today for $299.99.

Project Ava

An AI sports coach to help improve your game

Razer's newest foray into the world of AI is Project Ava, which aims to be a copilot and elite AI sports coach. Razer hopes it will deliver real-time insights from the best esports coaches and help users customize their setups for hardware optimization.

Instead of looking up a guide to improve your shots or walk you through a particular mission, Project Ava will be able to interface with you via chat or your headset and guide you through.

Razer Immersive Ecosystem

Fill your room with Razer products and reap the new rewards

Source: Razer

Finally, Razer is introducing the Razer Immersive Ecosystem, which seems to be the company's vision for the integration of Razer Chroma RGB, Razer Sensa HD Haptics, and THX® Spatial Audio. Assuming gamers have a ton of compatible RGB accessories, speakers, and Razer Sensa products, they'll be able to experience an immersive display of sound and lighting, with LEDs matching the color scheme of the scene on their monitor and spatial audio reverberating throughout the room.

This suggests Razer has even more accessories coming that bring these experiences beyond the standard gaming setup, and to be fair, products like the Aether Standing Light Bars could already be seen as a big step in this direction.