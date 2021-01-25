Get a microphone that’s as expressive as you are, the Razer Seiren Emote, for $80 off

Have you started streaming in 2020? You’re far from the only one! If you got started with whatever you had around the house, that’s great, but it might be time to start upgrading your setup! One of your most important tools is their microphone, so you should look into something that’s quality beyond your normal headset. How about going the extra mile with the Razer Seiren Emote microphone, which also displays emotes for your followers to see? On sale for $100, it’s a pretty neat gadget, and a bit less ridiculous than Project Hazel.

I never thought I’d stumble across something like the Razer Seiren Emote microphone, but I guess in hindsight, it makes sense as there are plenty of LED products that sync up with something to display whatever you want. This microphone syncs up with your stream chat via the Streamer Companion App, and it’ll link up not only with the audience’s emotes, but also alerts and shout outs. It’s pretty neat!

If you’re worried about how the Razer Seiren Emote as an actual microphone, though, that’s understandable! Don’t worry, as this unidirectional microphone has noise dampening for anything that isn’t your voice, and a shock mount to prevent the mic from vibrating. You can even change out the gooseneck, so you can get the mic exactly where you need it to be so everyone can hear you.

Normally, the Seiren Emote microphone is $180. Right now at Amazon, it’s $80 off, bringing the price down to just $100. That price is a lot more on par with other high-end microphones, and you get the added bonus of emote integration.

If you’re interested, you’ll want to act fast! While writing this, I noticed there are only 13 left in stock. Amazon will typically allow you to backorder at the sales price, but sometimes when the item is sold out, it’s done. So if you’re mulling over if you want one, don’t delay!